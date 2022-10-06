Man reportedly shot blocks north of BBB dorm complex

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

A man was reportedly shot Thursday afternoon just north of Syracuse University’s Brewster, Brockway and Boland dorm complex.

The shooting took place on the 100 block of Dyer Court, syracuse.com reported. According to dispatches within the Syracuse Police Department, the person shot is conscious and breathing.

Syracuse.com also reported that five police cruisers, two ambulances and a crime scene van were parked on the block.

SU’s Department of Public Safety deferred comment to SPD, writing in an email to The Daily Orange that the city department was the responding agency. SPD did not immediately respond for comment.

As of 5:40 p.m., only three police vehicles remained on the scene.

This story will be updated with additional reporting.