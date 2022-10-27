IN THE HUDDLE: NOTRE DAME
By: Anthony Alandt
Syracuse has lost by at least 16 in its last three matchups against Notre Dame. In nine overall games against Notre Dame, Syracuse has only won three times. The Orange's last win over the Fighting Irish came in 2008, when they won 24-23 and picked just their third win of the year.Read Now
By: Connor Smith
Notre Dame has the second-largest fanbase in collegiate sports with roughly 8 million fans. The Fighting Irish have a large following in New York as well, who will be in attendance at Saturday's game in the JMA Wireless Dome.Read Now
By: Chris Ern
Michael Mayer has six touchdowns this season, averaging 12.0 yards per catch. He's been the glue for Notre Dame's offense throughout the season and head coach Dino Babers called him an “NFL” player. Before he was a star for the Fighting Irish, Mayer was named the 2019 Gatorade Kentucky Football Player of the Year.Read Now
By: Anthony Alandt
The Fighting Irish are experiencing a down year after notching five straight double-digit win seasons. First-year head coach Marcus Freeman has led ND to a 4-3 record, which has included losses to Marshall and a 3-4 Stanford team. Syracuse will have to stop Michael Mayer and the rest of Notre Dame's team of five stars to prevail on Saturday.Read Now
By: The Daily Orange Sports Staff
Notre Dame will likely enter the game favored to defeat Syracuse despite having a worse record. Still, our beat writers mostly expect the Orange to bounce back from last week's defeat against Clemson and defeat the Fighting Irish for their seventh win.Read Now
