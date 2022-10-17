Go to these 5 spooky spots in Syracuse for Halloween

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Westcott Nation Halloween Dog Parade

If you’re a strong believer that the best part of Halloween is the dog costumes, the Westcott Nation Halloween Dog Parade is for you! Hosted by the Westcott Neighborhood Association, the event is open to all “furry friends,” who are invited to wear their best Halloween costumes.

Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should gather in the Petit Branch Library parking lot, where the half-mile parade route will begin. Afterwards, participants and parade attendees are invited to return to the library for cider and donuts, with biscuits for the dogs.

The event is free to attend and participate in. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29. All participating dogs must be kept on a leash.

Frightmare Farms Scream Park

Located about a half hour outside of Syracuse, Frightmare Farms Scream Park hosts a wide range of spooky attractions.

The Condemned Mine Trail follows the legend of the Whitaker family, who has been expelling cursed and evil items into the trail. The Twisted Labyrinth is apparently home to Professor Miriam Whitaker’s collection of monsters, which participants must run from in the maze. Attendees can also try and survive the evil in Professor Whitaker’s Haunted Estate. For those brave enough to take a ride on the Frightmare Forest Haunted Hayride, the legends of the park will be demystified.

Frightmare Farms Scream Park is open every Friday and Saturday, as well as Sunday, Oct. 23. View ticket options on their site.

Fright Nights

Fright Nights, located on LePage Place in Syracuse, is a collection of haunted houses, including The Devil’s Dungeon Slide to Hell, Lady Lamson’s Cursed Voyage, Burgen Manor, Penny’s Playhouse and Jurassic Dark.

Fright Nights is open every weekend in October — on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Sundays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $30 for all five houses.

Annual Halloween Bar Crawl

Get dressed up and ready to dance at the Annual Halloween Bar Crawl. With the purchase of a ticket, attendees get an entry into the costume contest with a $1,000 prize, two drinks, waived cover at all participating bars, drink specials and more.

The crawl will begin at 4 p.m. on Oct. 29, and will start at the Clinton Street Pub. Other bars include the Gilded Club, Orbis Lounge, Pressroom Pub, Saltine Warrior Sports Pub and Shaughnessy’s Irish Pub. Tickets start at $12.90 and can be purchased here.

CMC Haunts

Located about 15 minutes away in Cicero, the haunted house at CMC Haunts is filled with spiders, rats, snakes, skulls and clowns. While on the grounds, attendees can take a ride in an authentic hearse, watch a spooky movie while sitting around a bonfire, grab a snack and take photos with characters.

If someone in your group wants the Halloween season experience without the outright terror of visiting a haunted house, CMC Haunts offers a “no scare” option. CMC Haunts is open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on their site.