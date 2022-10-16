Get in the Halloween spirit, sit for a chat at these 10 events

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Fireside Chat With Porshia A. Derival: From DanceWorks to Dance Executive

Join former co-director of Syracuse University’s DanceWorks Porshia A. Derival for a conversation about her path to becoming executive director of the only global dance non-governmental organization: H+ | The Hip-Hop Dance Conservatory. Her talk will be Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 119 Euclid.

Children of the Vine Film Screening and Director Q and A

Talk with award winning director, Brian Lilla, for a Q and A about his film Children of the Vine. The documentary highlights more sustainable large scale farming practices capable of feeding the world. Meet Lilla and view the film from 3:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in White Hall room 335.

Zoo Boo

Visit the Rosamond Gifford Zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 15 until Oct. 30 to trick or treat with the animals. The themes for the weekends are “Witches & Wizards,” Oct. 22–23, and “Your Favorite Movie Characters”, Oct. 29–30.

Ed Kashi ’79: Keynote, Gallery Opening and Book Signing

Alumnus Ed Kashi will return to Syracuse on Thursday as the keynote speaker for the 2022 Alexia Fall Workshop. The workshop supports photographers to become agents for change and helps promote cultural understanding and peace. Kashi is a photographer for National Geographic and VII Agency, and is promoting and signing his new book “Abandoned Moments: A Love Letter to Photography,” before the lecture. Join Kashi in the Joyce Hergenhan Auditorium in Newhouse 3 from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Spooktacular Stroll

Head over to Liverpool to take a not-so-scary stroll along a half-mile path at Long Branch Park and appreciate the some halloween themed displays along your walk. Enjoy some food trucks and drinks while you’re there! The stroll will take place every Thursday through Sunday from Oct. 20 through Oct. 30.

Jamie Kilstein at Funny Bone Comedy Club

If you’re over 21, make your way to Destiny USA — head to the Funny Bone Comedy Club and catch Jamie Kilstein’s act. Kilstein is a comedian who focuses on stand up comedy, podcasts and sketch comedy. He will be at the comedy club Friday at 7:45 p.m. and Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Celebration of Life​

Take an evening to dance, appreciate art, and listen to music and poetry to honor the victims of Pan Am Flight 103. Celebrate their legacies alongside current remembrance scholars and families of the victims. The event will take place on Thursday at the K.G. Tan Auditorium in the National Veterans Resource Center at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Pumpkin Carving with Beer Fill

For those over 21, head over to Buried Acorn Brewing Company to carve out a pumpkin and fill it with Pumpkin Shoreski for $15. This deal runs through the end of October. The brewery is open Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Zach Rushing with Dustin Sims and Jesse Peyton, LIVE!

If you’re looking for a comedy show, you’re in luck! Viral comedians Zach Rushing, Dustin Sims and Jesse Peyton will be at the Palace Theater Sat. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Following the show, they will host a meet and greet for fans. Tickets start at $40.

Otto Tunes’ 10th Annual Cockappella!

Celebrate the tenth anniversary of Cockappella on Sat. from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in Goldstein Auditorium. There is a $5 recommended donation to attend the show — the a cappella group has worked with the Testicular Cancer Foundation for the past ten years and all proceeds from the show goes towards the foundation.