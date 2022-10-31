Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams out for season with torn ACL

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL against Notre Dame, head coach Dino Babers announced Monday.

Williams suffered a thigh injury against NC State, and didn’t play against Clemson. He returned for Saturday’s contest versus the Fighting Irish, but left during the second quarter. Williams was later seen using crutches on the sideline.

Arguably SU’s top defensive player, Williams earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in each of the past two seasons and has been considered an NFL prospect since before last season. Williams entered into the NFL Draft Advisory Board after last season, but scouts told him to return to school. He has been the leader of the Orange’s secondary, helping players like Duce Chestnut acclimate to Syracuse.

Williams led the ACC in pass breakups in 2020 and 2021, and led all Syracuse defensive backs with 52 tackles last year. He frequently drew the matchup against opponents’ No. 1 receiver the last two seasons. He recorded a season-high 10 tackles against Purdue, and also notched interceptions against Louisville and Virginia.

Syracuse has now lost six players to season-ending injuries, including defensive starters Stefon Thompson and Terry Lockett. The Orange will likely have to turn to players like Dartmouth transfer Isaiah Johnson and freshman Jeremiah Wilson to fill in for Williams at cornerback.

Quarterback Garrett Shrader has also been battling an injury, but Babers didn’t address his status Monday after swapping the starter for Carlos Del Rio-Wilson in the second half of Saturday’s game.