Syracuse drops 6 spots to No. 22 in AP Poll after loss against Notre Dame
Syracuse fell to No. 22 after losing 41-24 to Notre Dame on Saturday. Read more »
Syracuse University should be advocating for women's rights now more than ever
While it should have always remained a priority, the reversal of Roe v. Wade further necessitates the urgency. Read more »
IN THE HUDDLE: Notre Dame
Syracuse faces Notre Dame in the Dome for the first time since 2003, looking to bounce back from last week’s loss to Clemson. Read more »