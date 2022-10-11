Top Stories
Members of SU’s Native Student Program are seeing few of their concerns heard
Some demands made in 2019 by Indigenous students have still not been resolved by SU. One student said it felt like the space wasn't even for Indigenous students. Read more »
Pardoning small marijuana offenses is a good start, but there's more work to do
He has given Americans hope for further change and the possible federal legalization of marijuana, which would lead to numerous benefits along the way. Read more »
Polina Shemanova builds on illustrious career by becoming SU all-time kills leader
With 1,701 kills, Polina Shemanova eclipsed Dana Fiume to become the all-time kills leader in program history during the third set against Louisville. Read more »