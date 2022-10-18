Top Stories
Members of Remembrance Scholar cohort reflect on program’s future
Remembrance Scholars discuss needs for education and a program focus shift following the discovery of antisemitic materials in Pan Am flight 103 archives. Read more »
Finding ways to destress during midterms is daunting, but possible
Dealing with midterms can be stressful for all students, so finding ways to both study and destress efficiently is key. Read more »
SU needs to break the pattern they've set in reacting to incidents of hate
There is a continuous trend of SU only handling these problems when they stare administration in the face. It took the longest protest in campus history, one that literally shook the core of the school, for SU to take extensive action towards reshaping its culture. Read more »