Fatties and Baddies gives plus-sized community a fashion-centered event

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Shopping for clothes that fit correctly was always stressful and discouraging for sisters Nicole and Kayla Guindon. They saw a need for greater representation, and at the very least, a positive shopping experience within the plus-sized community.

The sisters hosted their second plus-sized market, Fatties and Baddies, on Sunday in McCarthy Mercantile, where they own and operate Nectar Espresso Bar & Vintages. The sisters hosted 16 vendors — eight more than their first event — who sold jewelry, accessories, art and clothing, all size 16 and above.

“No one else is doing it, and there is nowhere to really get plus-sized clothes,” Nicole Guindon said. “We were just like, ‘let’s just do it, let’s just see what happens.”

Nicole Guindon said the community that inspired Fatties and Baddies was incredibly strong, from the vendors to the customers who religiously attend the Guidon sisters’ Thursday night yarn and textiles club.

Leah Dudak is a regular at the club, where she said she often makes clothes that actually fit her correctly. She planned to visit the pop-up to pick out some unique pieces and support the Guindon sisters. But when she arrived, Dudak said she was pleasantly surprised at the size inclusivity at the event that isn’t typically available in stores or at malls.

“A lot of plus-sized shopping is online, so being able to go and try this [crochet top] on in-person is really nice,” Dudak said. “Not everyone is plus-sized in the same way. Some people are tall, I’m short and wide, so being able to try things on is really, really nice.”

Dudak also recognized the value of sustainability in fashion. Many vendors at the event offered secondhand pieces, so she was glad that option was made accessible to her at this event.

“I think the recycled portion is important just because then things aren’t going into landfills,” Dudak said. “So much of landfills are consumer clothes.”

Bridget Conway and Joanna Damiano wandered into the mercantile together, unaware that the event was taking place. They frequent Wildflowers Armory, the store above McCarthy Mercantile, and when they saw the Fatties and Baddies pop-up market, they knew they would find new additions to their wardrobes.

Although she likes supporting small, local businesses, Conway can’t always find clothes that fit her at those stores, she said. A pop-up market filled with secondhand and handmade clothing was the perfect intersection of her wants and needs, she said.

“It’s cool… if someone ever asks what you’re wearing or where you got the jewelry or something, you can tell them that it’s from a local shop,” Conway said.

Damiano said she found a well-fitting pair of jeans right away, instead of having to hunt for her size the way she does at regular stores. As soon as she walked in, she said she knew her size wouldn’t get in the way of finding clothes that fit her.

“Knowing that you have a place like this, where you can actually get some clothes that fit you, makes you feel like people notice you and are allowing you to take up space and enjoy your life,” Damiano said.

As the event began to draw to a close, Dudak picked out a pair of handmade earrings and a sweater before trying on a multicolored crochet top that Nicole Guindon made. After receiving great support from her friends and a few fellow customers, Dudak purchased the new piece. Excited that her new items flattered her shape, Dudak walked away satisfied, finally, with a positive shopping experience.

“This is a great group and a great community,” Dudak said. “I’m happy they had the event.”