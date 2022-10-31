Explaining early voting in Onondaga County

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Ahead of this year’s midterm election, registered voters in Onondaga County can cast their ballots in a period of early voting. Voting opened on Saturday and will be available until Nov. 6.

Early voting became popular during the pandemic, when many people chose to vote early by mail as it was a safer way to vote. More people are now choosing to vote early in the current midterm election cycle, according to The New York Times — as of Oct. 20, 5.5 million Americans had cast ballots early.

When and where can people vote in-person early?

Polls will be open for eight hours each day, starting at either 9 a.m, 10 a.m or 12 p.m. On Monday, the polls will be open from 10 to 6 p.m.

The Onondaga County Board of Elections website lists each day’s hours.

The closest voting location to the Syracuse University campus is about two miles south from College Place at the Beauchamp Branch Library, located at 2111 South Salina St.

Syracuse polling places:

Armond Magnarelli Community Center at 2300 Grant Blvd

Camillus Municipal Building (Gym) at 4600 West Genesee St

Onondaga Community College Mulroy Hall at 4926 Onondaga Road

North Syracuse Community Center at 700 South Bay Road

Syracuse Community Connection (Southwest Community Center) at 401-425 South Ave

Onondaga polling places:

Clay Town Hall Courtroom (Rear Entrance) at 4401 Route 31 in Clay

Dewitt Town Hall Courtroom at 5400 Butternut Drive in East Syracuse

Lafayette Fire Station #1 (Rear Entrance) at 2444 Route 11 South in LaFayette

Lysander Municipal Building at 8220 Loop Road in Baldwinsville

Megan Thompson | Contributing Photographer

How can you register to vote in New York State?

The only requirement for early voting is to be a registered voter in New York. Applications to register to vote in NY are open for online submission or can be downloaded and sent to the NY Board of Elections. People can also register to vote online through the New York DMV.

To register, people must submit their date of birth, current ZIP code, the last four digits of social security number, email address and a document number along with an ID number from a valid form of ID (NY Driver’s License, Permit or Non-Driver ID).

Same-day registration is not available in New York, although many states, including Connecticut and Vermont, do allow it.

Early voting results will be reported after 9 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, according to the Onondaga County website.

For more information, contact the Onondaga County Board of Elections at 315-435-8683 or the State Board of Elections at 518-474-1953 or www.elections.ny.gov.