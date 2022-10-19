Data Dive: The numbers behind SU’s ACC struggles, defensive stability

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse (8-5-2, 1-3-2 Atlantic Coast) earned its best eight-match start (7-1-0) since the program’s inaugural season in 1996. But the Orange have struggled offensively in Atlantic Coast Conference play, averaging 21.9 shots per match against non-conference teams to 8.7 against ACC opponents.

Defensively, the Orange have been more efficient than in recent years, conceding just 15.4 shots per game with 6.3 on goal. In 2021 ACC play, SU’s opponents averaged 20.3 shots and 11.2 shots-on-goal.

Here are the stats explaining the differences SU has encountered in the ACC this season.

Shooters aren’t shooting

SU shot at least 13 times in each of its nonconference matches with a high of 34 against Siena. But in conference play, its high is just 14 shots against Miami and Clemson.

The Orange have consistently failed to string together cohesive possessions, as a forward hasn’t scored for the Orange in the last three matches. After combining for 83 shots in the first eight matches, Chelsea Domond, Blue Ellis and Erin Flurey have just 22 shots and two goals combined in seven ACC matchups. As a result, SU has been outscored 9-6, but outshot 108-61 in conference play.

Megan Thompson | Digital Design Director

Against Clemson, Ellis had a golden opportunity to end the forward scoring drought. Pauline Machtens waited for a lackadaisical goalie pass, jumping it and quickly passing to an open Ellis in the middle of the field. Ellis sent a hard, rolling shot from outside the 18 that went just right of the goalpost. She finished the match with four shots with one on goal.

With Flurey out injured, Domond came off the bench against Clemson. Head coach Nicky Adams said the game plan was for her to create time dribbling so the midfielders could come in behind and extend some of their runs.

Domond finished the match with zero shots. In the team’s last three matches, she has just two shots. Yet, SU tied two of them, including a matchup at then-No. 2 Virginia. It was the Orange’s first non-loss against a top-five opponent in program history, and neither of their two top shot-takers were involved.

Defensive dominance in the box

With an improved backline, SU has created defensive stability that has helped it stay competitive amidst a huge drop in offensive volume. Highlighted by freshmen defender Grace Gillard and goalie Shea Vanderbosch, the Orange have not allowed above a .500 shot-on-goal percentage in any single ACC match. Gillard and graduate student Jenna Tivnan have led the way defensively, playing a combined 1,259 of a possible 1,260 ACC minutes.

In seven conference matches, Vanderbosch has the second-most saves and third-highest save percentage in the conference. She also has the third-highest season save percentage of any ACC goalie (.829).

Megan Thompson | Digital Design Director

The Orange stifled shot attempts at a more efficient rate in ACC play, moving from a 0.57 opponent shot-on-goal percentage in nonconference play to a 0.41 percentage against ACC opponents. As a result, Syracuse ranks tenth in goals allowed in conference play. The backline has compensated for SU’s lack of offense to keep it in matches where offensive possessions are scarce.

Against then-No. 2 Virginia, Vanderbosch made two key saves in the span of seven seconds to keep it tied entering halftime. The Cavaliers couldn’t penetrate the SU backline after minutes of pressure, until Maya Carter finally broke free on the right side of the box.

Before she could find a shooting lane, Vanderbosch smothered the shot with a sideways slide. On the subsequent corner, Talia Staude rose above and got her head on the ball. It bounced towards the center of the goal, but Vanderbosch made a diving, fingertip save, and Kendyl Lauher booted it away right next to the goal line.

The road to ACC relevance

SU has struggled in the ACC since joining in 2013, having just three combined wins and ties in three previous seasons under Adams, never ranking higher than 11th in the conference. In her fourth year, the Orange have three conference wins or ties, tying her previous career total.

SU’s current two-match tie streak has broken the trend of usual conference results. The Orange have not won a game in which they have been outshot under Nicky Adams, however, they have two straight ties under those constraints. Last season, SU went 0-10 in the ACC, scoring four times on 64 shots. Syracuse has already eclipsed the goal total and is just two shots shy of its shots total with three matches remaining in 2022.

Adams plans to build on Syracuse’s recent ACC success by sticking to the identity the team has built thus far. Whether it’s offense or defense, Adams wants SU to swarm the ball and take it personally when other teams write them off. Thus, it ranks second in ACC play with 75 fouls.