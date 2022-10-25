Common Council denies SU tax exemptions for Schine Student Center

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

The Syracuse City Common Council denied an agreement Monday that would have made Syracuse University’s Schine Student Center and its food service properties tax exempt starting next year.

Between the city, school and county taxes on the 200-10 Waverly Ave. property, the legislation would have removed $4,860,000 from the city’s tax base. The legislation was part of a larger tax correction for the university, which the council later passed after dropping the exemption.

Councilor Michael Greene led the majority of the discussion on reducing the university’s taxes for Schine. While he supported the overall motion the amendment was under, he did not support reducing the center’s taxes because it houses franchises like Dunkin’ Donuts and Panda Express, which are open to the public.

Hogan compared the retail locations in Schine to a mall, and pointed out that any commercial activity at SU has traditionally been taxed. Hogan did not point to any specific examples of this activity.

He also urged the council members to consider the millions of dollars SU has in its endowment.

“Syracuse University is an integral part of this community. We all root for SU,” said Councilor Patrick Hogan, who opposed the legislation. “But occasionally Syracuse University chooses to push the limits of our tolerance.”

Other Business:

Amir Gethers, who is still awaiting trial for domestic violence charges, proposed four items, including an amendment allocating $625,000 for continued maintenance for around three years of multiple city parking structures, which passed with a 5-4 vote.

The council appropriated $12,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for “grant management services.”

The council unanimously agreed to allocate $50,000 to Marsh Mill Ranch, which provides deer meat to homeless shelter residents, as part of the city’s Tick and Deer Management Plan.