Collin Gannon’s ability to score with both feet leads him toward RFA single-season scoring record

In eighth grade, Collin Gannon traveled to Rome Free Academy’s soccer stadium everyday. He practiced with the junior varsity team, wanting to challenge himself against more talented players, his mom Erin said.

Gannon quickly got on RFA varsity head coach Chad Reese’s radar his freshman year. He made three appearances during that season, earning three goals and two assists.

“We brought him up and he had that desire to become hopefully the best player that he could possibly be,” Reese said. “Through the years he slowly became that go to guy that we need in games to score goals.”



Now a senior, the forward has been off to an incredible start for the Black Knights, scoring 12 goals and five assists in their first seven games, all wins. RFA is currently 7-5-1 with three games left in the season, and Gannon has the most goals and points, as well as the second-most assists, on the team.

Over the summer, Gannon faced some adversity after injuring his dominant left foot, Erin said. Despite not playing in the summer league with his teammates, Gannon practiced shooting with his right foot. Eventually, after he fully recovered, he got to the point where he was taking the same amount of shots with both feet.



In RFA’s first game of the season, Gannon’s work paid off. He scored four times against Holland Patent — twice with his left foot and twice with his right.

Megan Thompson | Digital Design Director

“He finally started making that work,” Erin said about Gannon’s ability to use both legs.

The following week, Gannon netted two goals while dishing out two assists in the Black Knights 11-3 blowout of Cazenovia. The week of Sept. 12, RFA played 3 games and Gannon strung together at least one goal in each matchup.

“He’s one of the best players in the section,” said Raheem Taylor, Gannon’s RFA teammate. “(Collin) can take you down the line, cut inside. (He can) just do it all.”

Against Oneida on Sept. 17, the Black Knights trailed 1-0 at half. Reese said the coaching staff specifically challenged Gannon to step up in the second. He scored once, then created an opportunity for the game-winning penalty kick by drawing a foul in the box.

Reese said the biggest change for Gannon since his freshman year has been his increased leadership role. Gannon has been responsible for setting up the team’s offseason workouts for the last few seasons.

“In the locker room before games he leads the team and hopefully gets them motivated to play,” Reese said.

Gannon plays hard but clean, and his leadership helped the chemistry on the field itself too, Taylor said. Reese has also pushed Gannon to play at a higher level, helping him pass his goal total from last season (nine) in just four games this year.

“I know he cares a lot and I know he pushes me to be my best,” Gannon said. “I really appreciate that from him.”

Gannon has a few potential offers from nearby schools, and Reese said he has the ability and IQ to play collegiately. But approaching the end of the regular season, Gannon and his team are on the same page for what they want to accomplish. Taylor said that RFA has previously struggled in the first or second round of sectionals, something they want to avoid this season.

“It’s been a while since our school has gotten past the first (and) second round of sectionals, so I’d love to get past some of those games and get deeper into the season,” Gannon said.

RFA will face Whitesboro (5-9), New Hartford (10-3) and Watertown (8-3-1) to finish the regular season. The final few games give Gannon a chance to make individual history, too, needing four more goals to break the Black Knights’ record for goals in a single season.

“I’d like to break my school’s scoring record this year,” Gannon said.