Check out these 6 events in Syracuse this week

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Recuérdame

Make an ofrenda for your dorm and learn about the history and significance of Día De Los Muertos! On Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Hall of Languages Room 102, Las Hermanas of the Zeta Chapter of Latinas Promoviendo Comunidad/Lambda Pi Chi Sorority, Inc. will host Recuérdame to help SU students remember their loved ones on Day of the Dead.

Sex Is Like Pizza

Learn all about sex through the metaphor of a pizza! Hosted by Peer Educators Encouraging Healthy Relationships and Sexuality, this discussion will cover health, sexuality, consent and more. The workshop will be held from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the Barnes Center at the Arch Room 308.

Maya Phillips

Join Maya Phillips to discuss her new book, “NERD: Adventures in Fandom From This Universe to the Multiverse.” Phillips is currently a New York Times critic at large, focusing on books, movies, TV, theater and “nerd culture.” The event will be held on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. in Newhouse 3 Room 432.

Open Mic Night

Join Orange After Dark for an Open Mic Night! Sing your heart out, try your hand at comedy or do something completely original. This event will be held on Thursday from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. in Schine Student Center Room 304. A valid SU or SUNY ESF ID is required to attend.

Handball Tournament

Head to the Barnes Center for a Handball Tournament at the MAC courts! This competition will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Drag Queen Bingo

Orange After Dark will host a Bingo night accompanied by a drag queen performance! Prizes will be awarded to the winners. The event will be from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday at Schine Underground. Spots are first come, first serve, and a valid SU or SUNY ESF ID is required to attend.

