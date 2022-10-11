Otto Tunes’ Cockapella benefit concert turns 10 with ambitious fundraising goal

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Otto Tunes’ annual Cockappella performance demonstrates the intersection of the all-male a cappella group’s passion for music and supporting a good cause.

The concert, which is scheduled for Oct. 22, aims to raise $10,000 for the Testicular Cancer Foundation (TCF). It will feature two other a cappella performances from Oy Cappella, another group at SU, and the Buffalo Chips from the University of Buffalo.

Cockapella dates back 10 years. John Moses, the president of Otto Tunes, said he was passionate about continuing the tradition in his presidency because of how prevalent testicular cancer is among college-aged individuals, and how many people are unaware of that risk. Testicular cancer is most commonly found in males aged 15 to 34.

“It’s been probably the most important thing that Otto Tunes does every year,” Moses said. “It’s never even in the question of ‘are we doing it again next year,’ it’s always happening the next year.”

Since they first hosted Cockapella in 2013, the Otto Tunes have grown into TCF’s largest third-party donor, and they instill the passion for the cause in their members as soon as they are brought into the group, Moses said.

“It’s ingrained into our freshmen and to the new people that join our organization the importance of this cause,” said Moses. “Why we do it, what we do it for, and we keep carrying that torch through. It’s the reason it’s been lasting for 10 years.”

Despite being one of the group’s newest members, freshman Logan Wagner said he’s quickly become an ardent advocate for testicular cancer awareness. Cockapella is a great way to dispel the stigma surrounding testicular cancer by facilitating open, authentic conversations in a fun, lighthearted way, he said.

"For men with testicular cancer, or for people who just want to support that group, it's hard to find other people who are publicly, openly talking about it," Wagner said. "It's just important to kind of get rid of the stigma behind it."

Otto Tunes’ fundraising goal this year is the most ambitious target they’ve set. Each member of the group is responsible for their own personal fundraising and established a fun, silly challenge to perform if they reach their individual goal, like getting a pie to the face, Moses said.

The group has raised $5,900 so far, and is continuing to accept donations through their website and Instagram page. Group members are also postin on their individual Instagram pages.

Ryan Meyers, who has been in the group for two years and is an Otto Tunes PR director, said raising money and promoting testicular cancer awareness has been a rewarding experience, especially being a part of an all-male group.

Cockapella is about more than the music, Meyers said, the integral part of the concert is the TCF, and raising awareness about testicular cancer on campus.

“If we can reach our largest fundraising goal yet this year, and raise more awareness for the Testicular Cancer Foundation and support them in a bigger way than we ever have before, then that bodes well for our future,” Meyers said.

Cockapella will still be an upbeat concert for their audience, Wagner said. The group is planning a setlist of popular songs, including Everybody by the Backstreet Boys. They are even incorporating choreography into a few of the numbers.

On their Facebook and Instagram pages, Otto Tunes opened up their comment sections for song suggestions from the audience, and will be performing some of the recommendations as a surprise at the show, Moses said.

“It’s not meant to be this serious TED talk about testicular cancer,” Wagner said. “We want to have fun with it. We want to make it exciting for people.”

The Otto Tunes are deep in the rehearsal process, rehearsing two to three times a week. The group’s newest members learned their music for the concert in under two months.

Despite the concert’s quick turnaround, members said that they feel ready for the performance.

“An Otto Tunes performance is very dynamic,” Meyers said. “We bring a level of energy that’s really entertaining to watch, and I really hope that everyone who’s available comes to see it because I think it’ll be a really great evening.”