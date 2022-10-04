Micron’s investment in Syracuse will bring jobs, economic growth

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

As a Syracuse resident, the announcement of Micron planning to invest $100 billion in constructing a huge computer chip factory in central New York, made me ecstatic. This investment is part of a larger initiative to start competing with China to manufacture more innovative technology. CNY being chosen to be a part of this monumental plan for industrial growth within the United States needs to be celebrated.

Syracuse has the 10th-highest percentage of families below or at the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Micron’s announcement to invest and construct this facility can transform the lives of people living in Syracuse. Other cities within upstate New York also have a high percentage of households making below $35,000 a year. Micron’s arrival can help create an economic boom for all of Upstate.

Micron chose New York for this $100 billion investment because of access to clean water and power, as well as affordable housing, good school districts, access to different recreational activities and a diverse talent pool.

Micron choosing CNY to become home to their new site is life-changing for the community of Syracuse. It is estimated to bring a total of 49,000 jobs to New York, 40,000 of which are for the planning and construction of the factory and 9,000 for once the site is officially running. Employees working at the plant, including assemblers, maintenance and repair technicians, electricians and engineers, will make an average of over $100,000 per year. Onondaga County will contribute $5 million to help workforce development efforts and another $5 million to help with recruiting during construction phases. Micron plans include $500 million going towards community and workforce training as well.

Onondaga County has included a $10 million investment with Syracuse University to establish a research development center and $5 million to fund a skills and development program for the chip industry at Onondaga Community College.

There is a growing demand for memory chips and upstate New York already has a hand in the chip-making industry thanks to Albany. The addition of the Micron facility will help boost the Syracuse economy and the rest of upstate New York.,

Mayor Ben Walsh wrote in a statement that Micron’s commitment brings “historic energy” to Syracuse Surge, the city’s initiative for economic growth. Site preparation and construction will begin in 2024.

Upstate New York once had a large manufacturing history that declined over time, causing a wave of layoffs. Syracuse took a huge hit during the early 2000s, especially during the recession in 2008. Between the years 2000 and 2003, Syracuse lost 10,000 manufacturing jobs. Jobs that were offered during this time were barely meeting a livable wage for employees and employers were not looking to hire full-time.

Micron’s arrival means big changes for Syracuse and all of CNY. With the focus on recruitment and training within the Syracuse community, it is clear that Micron plans to keep locals in mind. The investment into expanding and supporting programs in higher education geared towards the future jobs Micron will be offering helps take away any hurdles for those wanting to enter the field after they graduate. Micron’s investment will create long-term impacts on CNY.

SU students that are interested or majoring in STEM may have a job waiting for them once they graduate because of Micron. The company’s investment in colleges residing in Syracuse and the wider Syracuse community means that we are first priority.

Sarhia Rahim is a Sophomore Policy Studies Major. Her Column appears bi-weekly.