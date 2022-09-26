UU: University Union announces return of its television channel UUTV

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

University Union announced the return of University Union Television, UUTV, for the first time in 18 years on Monday. UU will release behind-the-scenes video footage of their events, including Juice Jam and Bandersnatch, in collaboration with the Orange Television Network (OTN).

UUTV was first created in 1977 and was entirely run by students who produced skits and satire news. The show was so successful regionally that UUTV’s programs were aired on Syracuse’s public cable television.

In 2004, in a move to gear UUTV towards students specifically interested in broadcasting, the board in charge of the show decided to split from University Union. The show was renamed HillTV, and two years later, became CitrusTV.

Now, videographers Lena Osso and Hunter Knarr, photographers Clara Neville and Leigh Vo and Productions Director Sam Johnston, all of whom are students, will work together to bring UUTV back in a new way as a YouTube channel.

“We are honored to be a part of such an exciting time at University Union,” Johnston said. “UUTV will give SU students a look at all the hard work and dedication that goes into putting on these massive events.”

For questions or more information, contact UU Director of Public Relations Quinn Schmidt at [email protected].