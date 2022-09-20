University Union needs to diversify the music genres it brings to students

This weekend, thousands of Syracuse University students were decked out in stylish outfits, crammed together in a hot mosh pit at Skytop arena. Why, you may ask? All because of the fall-favorite SU event, Juice Jam, an event hosted by University Union, a programming board run by students. For those who may not know, Juice Jam is not a low budget event. UU works hard to seek well-known artists to perform concerts for the music festival, making it a special treat for SU students.

However, it is hard to consider it a music festival when the only genres played are hip-hop and trap. After many years of seeing the same things, students are growing restless. In past years, going back to 2017, headliners have included Jack Harlow, 21 Savage, A$AP Ferg and Playboi Cardi. It was not surprising when UU announced the 2022 lineup, consisting of Yung Gravy, Flo Milli and T-Pain because the organization has consistently booked artists from only one specific genre.

At first glance, hip-hop artists seem like a good pick because their music is “hype” and mainstream. Although artists from this year’s Juice Jam lineup are popular, UU needs to recognize that there is an issue with only attracting one genre. The problem is the lack of diversity. To many students, Juice Jam isn’t exciting because it feels repetitive. Students feel like they know what to expect. SU consists of a large diverse student body and the music should represent that.

“I think it would be better if they had a different variety of music. It feels like all the past things UU has done, last year’s Juice Jam and block party had only played rap. It’s enjoyable but not everyone likes rap. They should try to branch out and get more people,” said Micaela Kraker, a junior at SU.

Usually, UU books multiple artists to perform at Juice Jam and should use that opportunity to get a mix of artists in its lineups. If UU got three artists to perform for Juice Jam and they were all from different genres, it would ensure that Juice Jam would appeal to a broader SU student audience.

“I think they would appeal to a wider audience if they had more genres, at the same time, they have to be careful because they have to get artists that have hype energy,” said Taylor Feiden, a sophomore at SU.

If the performances included R&B, pop, indie, 2000’s and rap music, then not only would Juice Jam have a higher attendance rate, it would also be more interesting to attendees. This could also be a chance for students to get exposed to music they might not otherwise listen to. A mixed lineup will give a break from the mainstream rap that is overplayed and exposes students to new genres.

SU students should be grateful to have active student members in the University Union who care about the school body and put on events like Juice Jam. However, in return, UU should be more considerate of everyone at mass events and try to include music that can appeal to a wide range of students.

Sophia Leone is a sophomore broadcast, digital journalism major with a minor in political science. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].