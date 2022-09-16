University Union to host comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy on Sept. 24

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

University Union will host a night of comedy Sept. 24, featuring Please Don’t Destroy, as well as Chloe Troast and Jamie Linn Watson.

The event will take place at the Goldstein Auditorium at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 and only available to Syracuse University and SUNY ESF students, faculty and staff.

Please Don’t Destroy, a New York-based comedy trio including Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, is frequently featured on Saturday Night Live. The group’s work has also been at the New York Comedy Festival, Moontower Comedy Festival, Lyric Hyperion and more.

Chloe Troast is an actor, writer and comedian based in New York City. Troast was previously in the show “Sweethearts” and will be featured in “PLEASE DON’T DESTROY VOL 1.” on HBO. She also co-wrote and starred in the popular series “The Basics.”

New York City native Jamie Linn Watson graduated from New York University with an extensive repertoire in improv and comedy. Watson has performed at Upright Citizens Brigade, The People’s Improv Theater, The National College Improv Tournament and has a recurring role as “the Sprintern” in some Sprint commercials. Watson has also collaborated with fellow performer Chloe Troast on Troast’s web series “The Basics,” which was an official selection at the New York Lift-Off Film Festival in 2020.