3 Syracuse players earn ACC weekly awards

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

For the second straight week, three Syracuse players have earned Atlantic Coast Conference weekly player awards at their respective positions.

Defensive back Garrett Williams, linebacker Mikel Jones and placekicker Andre Szmyt all nabbed the weekly awards following a 22-20 win over Virginia. Each player had a key role in closing the door on the Cavaliers and boosting SU’s record to 4-0.

Williams garnered both of the Orange’s turnovers on Friday, the first coming in the second quarter when he forced and recovered a fumble. Later in the third quarter, he intercepted Brennan Armstrong to halt a UVA drive. He also jumped a route on a fourth down play and broke up a pass to give SU the ball back. Williams finished with three tackles, two of which were solo tackles, and held the Cavaliers to just 138 yards in the air.

Szmyt continued his near-perfect streak to start the season against the Cavaliers, hitting on all five of his field goals, including the 31-yard field goal with 1:14 left in the game to give the Orange a two-point advantage they’d end the game with. The former Lou Groza Award recipient, or “Old Andre,” as head coach Dino Babers has begun calling him, has missed one field goal this season and accounted for 16 of SU’s 22 points on Friday.

“I’m excited to see him back,” Babers said. “I’m really excited where we’re at with four games with him, one third of the season, done.”

Jones, who leads a now injury-riddled linebacking core, led the Orange with nine tackles, four more than any other player. He and the rest of the Syracuse defense held Virginia to just 287 yards of total offense, stopping them from completing a second half comeback against SU.