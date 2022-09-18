Test your smarts, sing your heart out and other fun activities this week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Find peace through art.

Support mental health awareness and get in touch with your creativity at Chalk the Walk on the Shaw Quadrangle. From Sunday to Saturday, the community is welcome to decorate the walkways along the Quad with uplifting messages and art to encourage wellness and reduce the stigma around mental illness.

Are you smarter than your roommate?

Test your smarts at the semimonthly Barnes Center Quiz Show. Learn more about SU and the city either at the Esports gaming room or on the Esports Twitch channel from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Learn the stories of the Haudenosaunee.

Join storyteller Perry Ground for an evening of Haudenosaunee legends. Through Ground’s vivid, animated images, each story will come to life and relay beliefs, customs and history of the Haudenosaunee people. The event will occur on Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Gifford Auditorium at Huntington Beard Crouse Hall.

Discover multicultural opportunities and communities.

Hosted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, CultureFest will highlight the various organizations committed to the multicultural experience at SU. You can learn about different groups on campus, participate in giveaways and enjoy free food. The event is on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

It’s Banned Book Week.

The College of Arts and Sciences is hosting a Banned Book Read-Out in honor of Banned Book Week. Listen to passages from books that have been banned across the country, and collect stickers, bookmarks and banned book lists. You also have the chance to win T-shirts and banned books. The read-out will take place on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the first floor of Bird Library.

Free plants!

Join the Residence Hall Association in front of Shaw Hall on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to paint pots for plants that you can take home with you.

Karaoke night.

Wind down after a long week by singing with friends at Orange After Dark’s karaoke night. Head to Schine Underground on Friday from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. to jam out.

Savor the end of summer.

Tap into the last of summer at the Late Summer Night’s Dream Artisan Fair. The festival will feature local vendors, food, live music,“fairy dancing” and a raffle to support the local food pantry. The event will be on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brewerton Center of the Arts.

Celebrate Westcott.

Head to Westcott for its 30th annual Cultural Fair to celebrate the diversity and originality of the neighborhood. Enjoy over 120 vendors, live music, performances, food, creative work and a parade. The event starts at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.