Elite defense from 3 levels helps SU clinch 1st ACC win

After SU’s eighth foul of the first half, Miami calmly swung the ball around the box to Jordan Felton on the right. She made a quick move to the outside and sent a cross into the box, where at least three Orange defenders waited between her and her intended target. Grace Gillard was amongst them, clearing the ball with a massive boot down field.

Syracuse (8-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast) allowed 10 shots – its fewest shots against an ACC opponent this season – against Miami (3-4-2, 0-3 ACC) in Sunday afternoon’s 3-1 victory. SU played stout defense at all three levels to dominate the time of possession in its first conference win since October 2020, also against Miami. The Orange had some foul troubles, committing 16 to Miami’s six, but stayed committed to their defensive identity, head coach Nicky Adams said.

“I’ve said it all along, guys, we are defending to attack and nothing’s going to change this year,” Adams said.

The two players at the helm of the Orange’s defense have been Gillard and Jenna Tivnan. Although Gillard is a freshman and Tivnan is a senior, Adams said the two have formed a strong connection on and off the field. They regularly give each other notes and work together to make stops.

“I think Jenna and Gilly together are playing some of the best soccer, because they’re together,” Adams said. “They understand each other’s movements. They’re strong. They’re not giving their opponents anything.”

On almost every goal kick from Miami, either Tivnan or Gillard was there to at least contest the deep ball, sometimes heading it back to a Syracuse player. They two were relentless from midfield to the goal, not allowing Miami to get anything going inside the box. Only five of the Hurricanes’ 10 shots were on goal and only two players collected shots on goal from inside the 18.

Tivnan stole the ball just seconds after Miami kicked off in the second half, finding Erin Flurey down the left seam. Flurey maneuvered her way to the left corner of the goalie box where she sent a hard shot at the goalie’s feet.

Because of its defensive domination throughout nonconference play, Adams is focused on preparing SU to play aggresively.

“For the first time I’ve coached here at this program, I can solely concentrate on us,” Adams said. “I don’t have to concentrate on the opponent and figure out ‘how are we going to stop them?’ Now, it’s like, ‘how are we going to attack them?’”

This ball-dominant mindset has made it rare to see Orange jerseys behind midfield while either team is on the attack. Even in enemy territory, Syracuse’s forwards have a defensive mindset in order to be fluid going onto the attack.

Forward Chelsea Domond illustrated this in the 57th minute, getting back into position after losing the ball in on the left sideline. She jumped the lackadaisical pass by Hallie Salas and immediately crossed the ball into the box, though it didn’t connect.

Just two minutes after a diving stop by Shea Vanderbosch, who had a career-high eight saves last match, Miami reset in SU territory. But there was a miscommunication on defense and Emma Tucker was left open halfway between the goal and midfield. She sent a high, curving ball into the top left corner of the net in the 73rd minute. The Hurricanes tied the match at 1-1 before Rauch retook the lead for SU just nine minutes later.

That goal occurred during the only five-minute period of the match that Miami consistently kept the ball in SU territory. Otherwise, the Orange dominated from start to finish.

“We had about a five minute lull in that second period, second half where they hit us,” Adams said. “But the ability to rebound and bounce back was awesome.”

Two goals in the final eight minutes of the match put Syracuse over the top. But it committed 10 more fouls than Miami and led 8-1 at the half. Adams did not put much stock in the foul discrepancy though, as the Orange played their usual brand of soccer.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to be the aggressor,” Adams said. “We’re going to get in people’s faces and make it hard. We are going to be that gritty Syracuse team that you see that people are like cringing to play against.”