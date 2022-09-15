Grace Gillard commands SU’s defense as only English freshman

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

In August, center back Grace Gillard went to her first practice with Syracuse, which ended with an 11-on-11 scrimmage. The English-born freshman matched up against graduate student Chelsea Domond, who tested the newcomer. But Gillard held her own, not letting one ball past her.

“You would never know how young she is,” said Shea Vanderbosch, a fellow freshman. “She’s been able to keep up with all the upperclassmen who have a lot more experience playing.”

Gillard committed to Syracuse in April and is the only freshman on its roster who isn’t from the United States. The Bedford, England native started for SU immediately, playing 87 minutes in the season opener against New Hampshire. Gillard has started every game since during Syracuse’s 7-1 start, playing a full 90 minutes in four matches.

“She has proven to be a consistent staple on both her country and club’s back line,” head coach Nicky Adams said. “We were so impressed with Grace’s professionalism, discipline and maturity.”

Gillard played on the Arsenal Club Team and became captain for England’s Youth National Team before the team’s 2019 game against Switzerland. She led a nervous squad against a more experienced Swiss team. It was the team’s first time playing together, but it managed a victory. She said leading the national team through big, tough moments helped her remain composed when jumping to Division-I U.S. soccer.

In 2021, Gillard sent out scouting footage to several U.S. schools, and when Adams watched the videos of her, she immediately sent her English assistant coach Kelly Madsen to watch Gillard in-person. The coaches invited her to visit Syracuse and eventually Gillard committed to play for the Orange.

She adjusted well to America, noting cultural differences when mixing with the team, and she gained confidence while getting reps in practice. But everything really hit her during her first film sessions, she said.

“When we started watching scout videos against other teams I was like ‘Okay I’m in college. I’m away from home. It’s going to be tough,’” Gillard said. “But I was up for it.”

Gillard has also adapted to the U.S. soccer schedule, playing two games a week instead of the one weekly matchup she was used to in England.

“I’d say the game is a lot more physical (in the U.S.) and obviously playing two games a week with a quick turnaround, that was something to get used to,” Gillard said.

Gillard’s family has been her biggest support, she said. Her dad, Ken, who played left-back professionally for seven years in England, has watched every game this season despite the time difference. After each game, Ken always sends her text messages, commenting on the game and his daughter’s performance. The pair have a phone call to recap what happened.

“He’s always someone I can go to and ask for advice,” Gillard said. “The best part is he’s always honest with me.”

Vanderbosch said Gillard’s family history of playing soccer is one reason for her smooth transition to the D-1 level. It’s why Gillard has much more knowledge of the game than other players her age.

“She’s really really smart on the ball and off the ball,” Vanderbosch said. “I feel like she’s definitely one of the more mature center backs that we have.”

Adams said Gillard is still in the beginning of her journey at Syracuse. Although her start has been encouraging, Adams is very excited for the future.

“She’s a sponge,” Adams said. “She continues to strive to get better. She has big goals for herself.”