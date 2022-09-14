SU women’s basketball announces 2022-23 ACC slate

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s basketball announced its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule on Wednesday, roughly a month and a half from the Orange’s opener against Le Moyne. The Orange complement their 11-game nonconference slate with 18 ACC games to complete the full schedule in Felisha Legette Jack’s first year as head coach. They also have four home-and-home ACC opponents — Boston College, Louisville, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh.

Last season, the Orange struggled in conference play, managing an ACC record of 4-14 with wins against Clemson, Virginia and Pittsburgh twice. SU lost 10 regular-season conference games by double digits, including a 49-point loss to Virginia Tech in February. And its season ended in the first round of the ACC Tournament with a loss to Clemson.

This year, SU opens conference play at the JMA Wireless Dome on Dec. 18 against Wake Forest, a team which defeated the Orange 76-60 last season. The only meeting between the two sides will be the third of a four-game homestand. Following a Dec. 20 game against UAlbany, Syracuse has a nine-day break before finishing off its regular season with strictly ACC opponents.

On Dec. 29, SU starts a stretch of 17 straight conference games when it travels to Louisville, who defeated the Orange twice last year — once by 13 points and the other by 36. Syracuse then returns home to face NC State on New Year’s Day and Pitt on Jan. 5. Along with NC State and Wake Forest, SU’s games against Virginia (Jan. 26), North Carolina (Feb. 9) and Miami (Feb. 19) are the only home-only conference games.

In its only road-only conference games, Syracuse travels to Clemson on Jan. 8 for the first of a two-game road trip. Later in the month, it visits Georgia Tech on Jan. 19 and Duke on Jan. 22. And in February, Syracuse goes to Virginia Tech (Feb. 2) and Florida State (Feb. 16). A season ago, the Orange lost to FSU by just six points before being blown out by VT two days later.

In July, Dariauna Lewis became the 10th player to transfer to Syracuse since Legette-Jack took over as head coach as the Orange continue to rebuild a new roster after several departures from this past season.