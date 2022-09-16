Volleyball

Syracuse falls in 5 sets to Bryant

Joe Zhao | Contributing Photographer

The Orange were unable to muster a comeback against Bryant as they dropped their second straight game.

By Zak WolfContributing Writer

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse (4-6, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) fell in five sets to Bryant (8-5, Northeast Conference) in its lone game in the Dog Pound challenge, a tournament hosted by UConn.

Syracuse battled with Bryant in the first set as a Naomi Franco kill evened the score at 12-12. SU then scored four straight, including a solo block from Polina Shemanova and an attacking error from Bryant, to lead 17-14. Viktoriia Lokhmanchuk had two straight kills late in the set to give the Orange set point, but Bryant would score three in a row after errors from Walp and Lokhmanchuk to win the first 26-24.

Syracuse’s struggles carried over to the beginning of the second set as it fell behind 14-8. The Bulldogs led 17-11, but Syracuse clawed its way back into the set, tying the game up at 19-19 after a Lokhmanchuk kill. A Raina Hughes spike evened things up at 23-23, which gave Syracuse the momentum to win the second set 25-23.

The Orange looked to be on their way to their second set victory in a row when Shemanova registered a kill to give Cuse a 24-21 lead in the third set. Syracuse had given themselves three set points to try and take the lead in the match. Bryant responded with three points in a row on two different occasions.



The Bulldogs tied the set up at 24-24 after an assisted block from Alysa Wright and Fabiana Castro. Shemanova got a kill, but the Bulldogs used three straight kills of their own to take the pivotal set 27-25.

Syracuse finished the fourth set much better than it did in the third. Bryant used another big run to make it 20-20, but Lokhmanchuk registered two straight kills to give Syracuse a two-point cushion which led to a 25-23 win, forcing a fifth and final set.

The Orange jumped out to a 4-3 lead in the fifth set, but Bryant scored six out of the next seven points to lead 9-5. Syracuse battled, but eventually dropped the set 15-11.

membership_button_new-10





Top Stories

The Houston Astros came to Detroit ...
The Houston Astros came to Detroit and swept the Detroit Tigers