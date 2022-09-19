SU reports a 52% drop in active COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University reported a 52% drop in active COVID-19 cases over the weekend. As of Monday, SU has 34 self-reported active student cases of COVID-19, a university spokesperson wrote in a campus-wide email Monday.

Faculty and staff have also reported 15 active cases to Human Resources Shared Services as of Sept. 19.

In the email, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation Mike Haynie encouraged students to continue self-reporting positive COVID-19 test results to the Barnes Center at the Arch.

“While this semester feels like a more ‘typical’ semester, it is critically important that our community continue to adhere to public health guidance and take the personal and collective steps necessary to keep our students, faculty and staff healthy and safe,” Haynie wrote.

Haynie wrote that nine students are currently in on-campus isolation housing. The remaining students are isolating in their off-campus homes.

A university spokesperson confirmed in an email to The Daily Orange that SU had 104 self-reported active cases of COVID-19 on its campus as of Sept. 17. The number of students in isolation housing has also decreased from 20 to nine since Sept. 17.

The D.O. confirmed the drop in cases with a university spokesperson.

Haynie also reminded students that they were provided four free at-home COVID-19 testing kits upon arrival to campus. The same service was also made available to faculty and staff through their division, unit or department.

“The University appreciates your continued attention to and support of our public health guidance and urges you to continue to take the proactive steps necessary to ensure your personal and our collective health and well-being,” Haynie wrote.