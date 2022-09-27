Syracuse ranked No. 13 in latest NFHCA poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse (8-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast) slipped two spots to No. 13 in the NFHCA coaches’ poll. After going 1-1 last week, SU stays inside the top 15 for the fourth week in a row.

The Orange started last week on the road against then-No. 10 Virginia. The Cavaliers outshot SU 17-2 in the first half as the Orange suffered their second loss of the year. Syracuse, 1-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, allowed 14 penalty corners in the loss against UVA. Brooke Borzymowski reached a new career high in saves with 12, but the Orange could not find the back of the net on the other end.

On Sunday against Dartmouth, SU dominated at home, beating the Ivy League squad 6-0. Lana Hamilton and Eefke van den Nieuwenhof both had a double, with Quirine Comans and Charlotte de Vries adding a goal of their own. Willemijn Boogert was the main facilitator, dishing two assists.

Syracuse’s next game is with ACC foe No. 16 Boston College (5-4, 2-0 ACC) at home on Friday. The Orange follows that up against No. 18 James Madison on Sunday.