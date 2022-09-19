SU forward Levonte Johnson earns College Soccer News Player of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse forward Levonte Johnson earned College Soccer News Player of the Week honors. He notched two goals and one assist across SU’s wins over No. 1 Clemson and Niagara, and leads the Orange with nine points this season.

Several minutes after an eighth-minute goal by Clemson, Johnson pressured Tiger goalkeeper Trevor Manion. He got a touch around him and faced an open net, but couldn’t get enough power behind the low-driven shot. But after a miscommunication by two Clemson defenders, Johnson regained possession and played a short ball to Jeorgio Kocevski in the box for an easy goal to level the game.

And in the 48th minute, Johnson scored the game-winning goal for the Orange, driving from the right side of the 18, cutting and roofing the ball into Manion’s net to put SU up 2-1. The goal secured Syracuse’s second consecutive upset win over the Tigers, who are also the defending champions.

After bouncing around several schools, most recently Seattle University, the Canadian has found a consistent spot in Syracuse’s starting 11. In August, he was nominated to the Hermann Trophy Watch List, the highest honor in college soccer.