Roughly a month away from Syracuse men’s basketball’s opening exhibition against Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference schedule was announced earlier today.

The Orange finished 9-11 in the ACC last season, the first time since 2018 they fell under .500 in conference play. SU struggled away from the Dome throughout the year, only winning two ACC games on the road. In the ACC Tournament, SU defeated Florida State 96-57, led by Cole Swider’s 28 points, before losing 88-79 to Duke.

Syracuse’s opener in conference play is at Notre Dame on Dec. 3. Following its final nonconference game against Cornell on Dec. 17, SU will face Pittsburgh to begin ACC matchups that will continue through the rest of the season. The Orange will stay at the JMA Wireless Dome to face Boston College on Dec. 8 for their sixth straight home game.

SU will continue previous seasons’ home-and-home matchups against nearby Boston College and Pittsburgh, facing four other ACC foes as well in the same setup. On the road, they’ll face the Eagles on Feb. 4 and the Panthers on Feb. 25.

SU has four road-only contests as well this season. It first faces Louisville, who SU defeated 92-69 at the Dome last year, in its first game back from the New Year on Jan. 3. Then, the Orange head to Miami on Jan. 16, Florida State on Feb. 8 and Clemson on Feb. 22.

Syracuse also faces four ACC opponents solely at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange will face North Carolina first on Jan. 24 before a Valentine’s Day matchup against NC State. Duke heads back to SU on Feb. 18 after defeating the Orange 97-72 on Feb. 26 in 2022. Syracuse’s regular season ends at the Dome against Wake Forest on March 4, who earned an NIT spot last season.

Head coach Jim Boeheim confirmed at the end of last season that Buddy Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider would not return for the 2022-23 campaign. The Orange added seven players to their roster, including one transfer in Mounir Hima from Duquesne. Boeheim also confirmed his return near the end of the previous season.

“Because we’re having a bad year, you want me to quit? I don’t quit cause we’re having a bad year,” Boeheim said. “I’ll be coaching next year.”