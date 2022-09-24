SU falls in season-opener to Colgate 3-0

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse (0-1-0, 0-0-0 CHA) was shutout by No. 6 Colgate (1-0-0, 0-0-0 ECAC) 3-0 in its opening game of the season. The Orange struggled against the Raiders, getting outshot 57-27 in the game. Two power-play goals in the second period proved to be crucial for the Raiders, who defeated the Orange in what was their first game under new head coach Britni Smith.

After dominating the opening stages of the game, keeping the puck in Syracuse’s zone, Colgate caught the Orange off guard on a quick break. Freshman Sarah Stewart made her way up the ice with the puck as no Syracuse defender tried to challenge her. Stewart had options to her right, but decided to take it herself, flicking the puck past Arielle DeSmet’s right shoulder to give Colgate a 1-0 lead eight minutes into the game.

The Raiders continued to dominate the opening period, with Danielle Serdacny getting multiple opportunities in front of the net, but was denied by DeSmet who had 12 saves in the first quarter.

Tatum White had two of the Orange’s four shots on goal in the first period, as the Orange struggled to get any rhythm going in the attack.

Syracuse began the second period with a power play and a chance to tie the game up. Rayla Clemens took a wrist shot from distance that was deflected over the net and Sarah Marchand couldn’t control a puck that came to her at the far post while the power play expired.

Colgate took advantage of their power-play opportunities, going 2-of-2 on man up opportunities in the period, after failing to score in their two power plays in the first. Sydney Bard found a wide open Neena Brick on the right side as she fired a shot that nestled into the top left corner to double Colgate’s advantage with 15:43 left in the second period.

Lauren Bellefontaine tripped a Colgate attacker, for Syracuse’s fourth penalty of the day. Kristyna Kaltounkova picked up a loose puck deep in the Syracuse zone, and after it was poked away from her, Colgate’s Kaitlyn O’Donohoe unleashed a laser, beating Arielle DeSmet at her near post to make it 3-0.

The third period proved to be no different for Syracuse, who struggled to make the transition from its defensive zone to the attacking zone. SU’s best opportunity in the game came when Maya D’arcy got a breakaway which led to a one-on-one with Colgate goalie Kaylie Obsorne, who made a save with her chest, denying the freshman.

The shot was one of two shots on goal for Syracuse in the period, managing just 13 total on goal compared to Colgate’s 35. Syracuse goalie Arielle DeSmet was a bright spot for the Orange, coming up with 32 saves on the afternoon. The deficit could’ve been bigger, but DeSmet denied Colgate on multiple occasions from point-blank range.