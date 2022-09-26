Dino Babers talks injuries, specialists ahead of Wagner

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Dino Babers emphasized Monday morning that he knows what it’s like to lead a Football Championship Series team on the road as an underdog. In 2013, Babers’ Eastern Illinois team traveled to face San Diego State as 21-point underdogs. The Panthers won by 21.

Babers used it as an example of what he hopes his 4-0 Syracuse team can avoid this weekend against Wagner, a FCS team. While the Seahawks haven’t won a game in three years, Babers said SU needs to focus on its opponent this week, and not look ahead to the final seven-week stretch, which includes four teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

“That stuff happens,” Babers said about upsets. “And we need to stay locked in and understand that that stuff does happen. It’s already happened a bunch of times around the country. And we really don’t want it to happen here in Syracuse, New York.”

Barring the unexpected happening on Saturday, the Orange will head into their bye week 5-0 for the first time since 1987, when they finished the regular season 11-0 and played Auburn in the Sugar Bowl. It would be Babers’ best start as a head coach.

Injury updates

SU had already lost starting linebacker Stefon Thompson, starting fullback Chris Elmore and receiver Isaiah Jones to season-ending injuries before it faced the Cavaliers on Friday night. Babers announced Syracuse had more bad news from the Virginia game, losing starting defensive lineman Terry Lockett for the season to a knee injury. Lockett, a sophomore who played in 11 games last season, recorded eight tackles in the first four weeks.

“He’s one of the best guys on the D line,” Babers said of Lockett. “You know, you’re talking about a legitimate starter along with Stefon Thompson, you’re talking about two real cats.”

Defensive backs Alijah Clark and Ja’Had Carter also suffered injuries against UVA, and Babers said Monday that the team won’t have further updates until evaluations are completed later in the week. Linebacker Derek McDonald, who took over Thompson’s starting spot after his injury in week one, wasn’t available against Virginia. But Babers said SU is hoping for a better diagnosis this week.

Redshirt sophomore Kevon Darton, who will likely replace Lockett at defensive tackle, recorded a career-high seven tackles against Purdue, including 1.5 tackles for loss. Babers said Darton originally didn’t have a scholarship when he came to Syracuse, but eventually earned one.

Here for Dino Babers’ press conference following the Virginia win on Friday. In-state opponent Wagner visits the Dome on Saturday. I’ll have you updated for @DOsports. pic.twitter.com/kPsrdCMpTY — Anthony Alandt (@anthonyalandt) September 26, 2022

Specialists highlighted

Andre Szmyt’s five-field goal performance against UVA, including the game-winner with 1:14 remaining, added another piece to the fifth-year senior’s resurgence this season. Szmyt couldn’t match his 2018 Lou Groza-award winning season in recent years, missing five of his 14 field goal attempts last season.

Babers has said several times this year that Syracuse has gotten the “old Andre” back. The kicker has made 9-of-10 field goals this season, including one from 50 yards against Purdue.

“I’m excited to see him back,” Babers said. “I’m really excited where we’re at with four games with him, one third of the season done.”

Babers noted that Bob Ligashesky, hired in the offseason as SU’s special teams coordinator, has brought a lot of professionalism to Syracuse’s specialists’ this season. Ligashesky coached for 12 years in the NFL, and also led special teams units at Pitt, Illinois and other schools.

“He is extremely demanding, extremely professional, passionate about what he does,” Babers said. “Very detailed, that doesn’t mean that everything’s been right and everything is perfect. But we’re striving for perfection. And he’s relentless in that pursuit.”

Babers also added that punter Max Von Marburg — an Australian who secured the starting job over returning No. 1 James Williams — possesses a collection of unique kicks that will break out “in a theater near you.” The head coach added that Von Marburg has been “very productive” through four games, averaging 42.5 yards per punt.

Other notes on NIL, run game

Babers also discussed Syracuse’s run game, which recorded just 75 yards on 38 rushes against Virginia. Sean Tucker finished with 60 yards, his second straight performance with less than 100 rushing yards — the first time that’s happened since his freshman season. Babers said Syracuse will make some changes, and when asked if he feels like he’s putting out his best five offensive lineman, Babers said “everything’s under consideration.”

When asked about local businessman and SU booster Adam Weitsman’s decision to enter the name, image and likeness space by offering $1 million per year to one five-star football and one five-star basketball player to represent his company, Babers said it’s something he had no control of. But he’s also excited about it.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, that’s cool that he would do that.’ I know he’s doing it for the football and the basketball team,” Babers said. “And as long as it passes all the legal stuff, you know, hurray, hurrah.”