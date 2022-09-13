Syracuse slips 3 spots in latest NFHCA poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After Syracuse (5-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) went 1-1 over the weekend against then-No. 17 Princeton (2-2, 0-0 Ivy League) and then-No. 25 Monmouth (2-3, 0-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic), it has slipped three spots in the NFCHA Coaches poll, landing at No. 10 in the third week of the season. The Orange opened up the season in that spot and have remained in the top-10 all season.

Last Friday, SU took its first loss of the season at the hands of the Tigers, who have now moved up to No. 8 in the rankings. Princeton dominated the Orange from start to finish, resulting in a 5-1 win. It was the first time since Nov. 15, 2019, that SU allowed at least five goals.

Against the Hawks two days later, Charlotte De Vries netted her second career hat trick en route to a 3-0 road victory. The SU defense also remained stout throughout the afternoon, allowing just one shot. It was the fourth shutout of the season for the Orange, who have allowed the third fewest goals in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Syracuse begins ACC play on Friday with a matchup against No. 18 Duke at J.S. Coyne Stadium. Two days later, the Orange will host Hofstra to finish the weekend.