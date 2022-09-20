Syracuse falls to one spot to No. 11 in latest NFHCA poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse ranked No. 11 in the third week of the National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll. SU (7-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast). Syracuse won both of its games last week and earned 11 more points in the poll compared to week two.

Syracuse began ACC play last week, facing then-No. 18 Duke. Charlotte de Vries continued her offensive dominance, scoring two goals en route to a 5-1 victory. Quirine Comans also scored one goal and assisted two.

The Orange followed that up with a 1-0 victory over Hofstra.​ SU struggled to find the back of the net, but Laura Graziosi scored the one and only goal with two minutes left in the fourth quarter on a penalty stroke. The Orange still outshot their opponent 18-1.

On Friday, SU will travel to Virginia to take on the No. 10 Cavaliers. This conference matchup will begin at 4 p.m. SU will follow up that game back at home against Dartmouth, its third Ivy League opponent of the year.