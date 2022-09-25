Syracuse displays dominant offensive performance in 6-0 win over Dartmouth

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Clodagh Ferry glided around the opposing defender and took the ball down the baseline eight minutes into Syracuse’s matchup against Dartmouth. Ferry slipped it into the middle as Dartmouth goalkeeper Hatley Post came out to close the angle, just missing the keeper’s leg pad. Lana Hamilton controlled the pass and quickly slotted it into the open net to go up 1-0.

Prior to that goal, Syracuse scored just one goal in the last nine periods of play. After they went 1-1 in those games, the Orange’s (8-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast) offense showed out, scoring six goals in a dominant win over Dartmouth (3-5, 0-1 Ivy League) and outshooting the Big Green 26-1.

Up 1-0 with 11 minutes left in the second period, Hamilton struck again, bringing Syracuse’s average up to beginning of the season when it had over five goals per game. Sophomore Willemijn Boogert powered through the center of the area and found Hamilton on the left side. Hamilton fired a shot that bounced off Post, but she was able to find the back of the net on the rebound to put the Orange up two, moving Hamilton’s season total up to three. Even though the Orange did not score again before the first half ended, they outshot the Big Green 5-0 in the final six minutes.

When the second half began, SU’s offensive dominance continued. It had nine scoring chances to start off the third period to Dartmouth’s none. With two minutes to go in the third quarter, Willemijn Boogert started off the penalty corner, finding Eefke van den Nieuwenhof on the near side. van den Nieuwenhof quickly fired a shot that snuck through the Dartmouth defense into the back of the net. Syracuse held a 3-0 lead going into the fourth period.

The SU offense exploded in the last five minutes. Charlotte de Vries grabbed a loose ball in front of the Dartmouth goal. She spun around a Dartmouth defender and flicked the ball over the goalie to put the Orange up 4-0. That was de Vries’ ninth goal of the season.

Syracuse converted their second penalty corner of the day with three minutes left, as van den Nieuwenhof netted her second of the game. Laura Graziosi controlled the pass off the baseline from SJ Quigley, and van den Nieuwenhof was able to fire it home. Quirine Comans scored the sixth, tapping in another shot from van den Nieuwenhof off a penalty corner. Comans is now tied with de Vries for the team lead with nine goals on the year.