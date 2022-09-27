SU needs to recognize the struggles of international students

While SU gives international students a quality American college experience, it also poses challenges for these students. College creates adversity for almost everyone but even more for those coming from different cultural backgrounds.

International students make up 20% of the total student body with over 4,000 students currently enrolled. A cultural shift occurs when someone not from the United States attends an American university. As a result, norms and customs differ, posing a barrier to international students.

Marianna Godinez, a sophomore from Mexico, explained this cultural shift.

“At the start, it was tough to get a hold of this culture. It’s a very different mentality. When you say hello, Latin people hug and kiss, but here it is like, ‘why are you touching me?’ It’s not even that they don’t understand my culture, it’s that they don’t want to partake in it,” Godinez said.

Richard Wiesman, a sophomore from Berlin, said his cultural shift didn’t happen until the end of his freshman year.

” I still haven’t fully adapted to the way of life here but at the end of the day, I have just accepted that I am here for a study that Europe doesn’t offer and that’s something I am trying to focus on,” Wiesman states.

Social struggles can arise as a result of these cultural changes. Differences in culture can impair one’s ability to connect with others as easily.

“Socially, I just feel out of the loop. We really never know about these plans because it’s very word of mouth. It would be hard if I didn’t have any other international students to connect with. International students have integrated me into the SU community because I can identify with them. If I didn’t have them, I would feel alienated,” Godinez said.

The concept of Greek life also contributes to such social barriers. While it’s a significant part of the American college experience — especially at SU, where 24% of students are in organizations and the party scene centers around the houses — it’s a new concept for international students. Godinez said she doesn’t feel included in Greek life.

“The whole concept of it is so foreign to me. It’s hard to join a mentality that plays such a large role in the American college experience,” Godinez said.

SU has made efforts to promote International Inclusion through the Center for International Services by facilitating various events and organizations like “Mix It Up”, an initiative to further inclusion and intercultural understanding on the Syracuse University campus. But these efforts need to be strengthened and further reinforced across campus.

“The SU International events don’t give me much. Not many people attend these events/organizations because they are very ‘white-washed.’ So, when we attend these events, we don’t really identify with them. The activities they provide to help integrate us and help us feel at home aren’t applicable to what we have at home. These events are for me, but it has nothing to do with me,” Godinez said.

I am an ambassador for the Latin Community for the International Student Center, and it could spread these events among the 4,000 international students better. The only times I know that events are going on is when I see a flier on a billboard. The Center for International Services lacks in the areas international students need it most. There needs to be an initiative to integrate and welcome international students more into the culture.

Despite SU’s abundance of diversity and positive efforts, there is work to be done. Whether it be more publicized events or access to more resources, there will always be a way to promote international students’ well-being.

SU peers and administration should take the time to look into the burden that international students have. It’s hard to move states, but even harder to move from a different continent. Try to remain mindful of inclusivity and embrace those with differences.

