SU looks to improve offensive efficiency amid conference play stretch

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

In a 2-1 victory over Merrimack, Syracuse had an 11-minute period where it missed 11 shots, seven of which were saved by the keeper.

During the match, SU missed offensive opportunities consistently because of poor shot creation. The Orange possessed the ball in enemy territory, but failed to create clear shooting lanes. As the game progressed, SU’s forwards fatigued and their runs became more sloppy.

Syracuse (7-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) has outshot its opponents 181-88 (+93) through nine games this season, its best start since the inaugural season in 1996. But the Orange have only outscored opponents 17-11 (+8). SU ranks third in shots, but is eighth in goals in the ACC heading into a matchup against No. 2 North Carolina.

For the first time since 2016, the Orange are averaging over 10 shots per game (20.1) so far. But now, SU turns its attention toward creating shots, forward Erin Flurey said. She noted that Syracuse knows it won’t be getting off the massive shot totals against ACC teams, so the scorers need to work on “placing it in the corner and not just shooting to shoot.”

“We just need to focus on our clinical finishes because we might not get as many opportunities in ACC play,” Flurey said.

SU head coach Nicky Adams voiced her disappointment with the team’s scoring struggles after multiple matches ended closer than the shot discrepancy dictated. When SU outshot Siena 34-8 with 14 shots-on-goal in a 2-0 victory, Adams said the team had just started preparing a variety of runs and set pieces.



Megan Thompson | Digital Design Director

“We are a week into really focusing on our attack and we are going to continue to do it,” Adams said on Aug. 28.

Syracuse has shot much more efficiently since that match, managing a 10.0% goal percentage (9/90) since its 5.6% performance (2/34) against Siena. The Orange have diversified their attack in practice and are now focusing on making those runs as fast as possible.

SU’s two leading scorers, Flurey and Chelsea Domond, said its plan was to run down then-No. 3 Duke and have its backs turned to its own goal as much as possible. In the next month, Syracuse plays two top-10 teams and a Pittsburgh squad that has the highest scoring offense in the conference.

The forwards play aggressively and every level swarms the ball. Freshman forward Anna Rupert said that this helps them transition quickly and outnumber their opponents downfield.

“We have had a bunch of outside backs having assists, moving up the field. We really pride ourselves on winning the ball and then attacking as quickly as possible,” Rupert said.

Although SU was outshot in a loss to No. 3 Duke, it led in shots 5-3 in the first half. Three out of six shots were on goal, which exceeded SU’s season-long shot-on-goal percentage (.475).

In the 20th minute against the Blue Devils, Domond sharply juked Duke’s Elle Piper on the right side, sliding a cross into the box, but Maya McDermott couldn’t time a mid-air chip shot correctly and the ball skipped past her toward the sideline. McDermott regained possession and made a move that mirrored Domond’s on the left side, but when she got the edge on the sideline her shot went straight to the keeper. SU shot just once more before falling 1-0 to Duke.

Against the Tar Heels, Adams plans to rely on repetition to prepare a variety of clinical finishes, set pieces and runs.

“It’s repetition in training and doing it at the highest intensity possible so it’s not a shock when they have someone tight on them,” Adams said. “We have to do it more efficiently in practice.”

Rupert said that Adams has been attempting to add more versatility to the Orange’s offensive attack in practice, focusing on diversifying shot types and location to capitalize at a higher rate.

To end practice on Wednesday, the Orange ran a full 11-on-11 scrimmage — the starting forwards versus the starting defense with alternates filling out the respective sides. Flurey found a lane down the middle and accelerated to draw defender Jenna Tivnan towards her at the 18, leaving Domond open on the left side. Flurey tapped it to Domond and as Grace Gillard closed in on the ball, Domond rolled it in between Shea Vanderbosch and a sliding Gillard.

“Whenever we see those open shots, we’re just going to take advantage of them,” Flurey said. “Give ourselves the best opportunity to score by putting ourselves in better positions to shoot.”