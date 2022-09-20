SA to represent undergraduate students at Board of Trustees Town Hall

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Student Association President David Bruen and Dylan France, a member of SA’s finance board, will act as undergraduate representatives at the Board of Trustees Town Hall meeting on Tuesday.

Bruen and France will be compiling concerns, feedback and complaints from students leading up to the meeting with the intention of presenting them in a report to the Board of Trustees, Bruen said.

France urged students to come to the event, and encouraged them to bring other students as well. The event is the first of its kind, France said.

“(A town hall) was something that was highly requested and occasionally demanded by students for a very, very, very long time,” SA Vice President Adia Santos said. “Even (students) that were here in the 80s have been begging to have these types of open forums … It’s important that our administration see that people actually care,”

The meeting will be held at 119 Euclid from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Chancellor Kent Syverud said during an August SA meeting that the Board of Trustees will be convening this November. According to university bylaws, the board holds meetings twice a year, one of which is always either in October or November.

SA will also host “No Problem Too Small,” an open forum for students to share complaints and ask questions, on the Schine Center terrace from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept 26. Bruen said SA is using the event to get students engaged.

“This is how we’re going to make change here,” Bruen said. “We are not going to do it by focusing on our own issues or focusing on such easy problems. We need to talk to students, we need to know what their problems are.”

Other business:

The assembly voted to elect Will Treloar as speaker of the assembly and Anna Ginelli as speaker pro tempore after a procedural delay.

Mary Grace A. Almandrez, the vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at SU, announced that around 20 registered student organizations will host tables at an event called CultureFest. The event will showcase departments and organizations that serve “multicultural students, staff, and faculty,” according to the event’s website. SU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will hold the event on the Shaw Quadrangle from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The assembly unanimously passed the STI Initiative Bill, in which SA partnered with the Barnes Center at the Arch to provide free and accessible testing throughout the semester.