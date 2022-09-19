Student Association, Barnes Center partner to expand STI testing initiative

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Syracuse University Student Association and the Barnes Center at the Arch partnered this semester to expand the Get Yourself Tested Initiative and make testing more accessible.

Before the program, testing availability was limited to specific days and times during the week, SA president David Bruen said. After coming to the mutual conclusion that a change was necessary, the SA and the Barnes Center collaborated to make testing appointments available at any time throughout the semester.

“The feedback that we got from students was that having pre-provided time slots was not always the most successful option,” Bruen said.

Under the new initiative, a student can get tested for an STI at no cost and at any time throughout the week. The new process doesn’t create a bill on a student’s bursar account.

Bruen said he believes the change has been successful thus far and that students have positively perceived the new policy.

“I think it’s a much better improvement on an already existing program that serves students so well,” Bruen said. “It’s even more sort of private because you can just schedule a time – you’re not going to run into people – and go to this appointment.”

SA Vice President Adia Santos said in a statement that STI testing is a topic that can be uncomfortable for students to discuss, and that making the registration process accessible to students via their patient portals allows them the privacy they deserve.

Santos emphasized STI testing that is accessible, affordable, private and comfortable should be prioritized at SU and every college campus.

“Sexual health shouldn’t be exclusive to those who can afford it,” Santos said.

Bruen said SA is currently working to promote the initiative on their website to raise awareness about the service. Bruen also said promoting STI testing on campus has become less complicated since the expansion of appointment accessibility.

Following the change, the SA is using a multifaceted promotion strategy including regular post updates on its social media accounts and information regarding testing in campus-wide emails, Bruen said.

Students can learn more information and access free STI testing via their student patient portal on MySlice, or by visiting the Barnes Center Health and Wellness website.

“I believe it’s an important resource on campus because someone can easily have an STI without knowing,” Santos wrote, “and having the ability to check (in without) an extended waiting period … should be afforded to anyone.”