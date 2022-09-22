Riley Hoffman shines in Syracuse’s win against Boston College

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

With Syracuse looking to put away the second set and tie Boston College, the ball made its way toward sophomore setter Riley Hoffman, who stood directly in front of the net and faced the left side of the court. But instead of passing it that way, she tipped it over her head without even looking at her target, Bre Walp, who was positioned on the far right corner of the net and took advantage of the perfectly placed pass by spiking it for the kill. Syracuse took a 23-13 lead in the set and closed the set out two plays later on an attack error from BC.

Hoffman’s passing was pivotal throughout the match, as the sophomore set a career-high with 23 assists in Syracuse’s (5-6, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) upset win over Boston College (11-3, 0-1 ACC). With seven assists from Hoffman in the fifth set, the Orange defeating the Eagles 19-17 to secure the victory in the season’s conference opener for both teams.

Hoffman started the final set on the court before being quickly subbed out for senior Lauren Woodford. But Hoffman returned to the floor a few plays later and immediately contributed. A diving save led to a Viktoriia Lokhmanchuk kill to put the Orange up 6-4, and then after the Eagles tied it, Hoffman assisted Lokhmanchuk to put Syracuse back up, 7-6.

After Boston College answered and tied the set back up, the Orange went on a run, scoring three consecutive points to go up 10-7. Hoffman assisted on two of them — one to Polina Shemanova and one to Lokhmanchuk. Shortly after picking up one more assist — once again setting up Shemanova — to make the score 11-9, Hoffman returned to the bench in favor of Woodford.

After BC came back to tie it, and after Woodford assisted Naomi Franco on a crucial kill to put the Orange up 14-13, Hoffman entered the game to serve the match point.

“I was super excited,” Hoffman said. “I just thought there was a sense of competitiveness everywhere on the court with everyone. I wanted to go in there and make a difference, starting off with the serve, and we came back and finished it.”

But the Eagles won the next two points and reversing roles with the Orange, who then found their backs against the wall instead. But with the match on the line, Hoffman dove to the ground and successfully kept the ball from falling, keeping the point — and the match — alive. Hoffman then assisted Lokhmanchuk, who tipped the ball directly into a gap in Boston College’s defense to tie the set back up at 15-15.

It was Hoffman’s 23rd and final assist on a night where the Orange needed every last one of them. The 5-foot-5 setter dove to the floor one more time to keep the ball alive for Alyssa Bert a few plays later, who slapped the ball over the net with an open palm, leading to an SU point. The Orange took an 18-17 lead — one they would not relinquish — and completed the upset on the very next play.

Hoffman’s 23 assists led the Orange, closely followed by Woodford’s 21. She also recorded her second kill of the season and seven digs in the win. Head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam said the setters’ heavy involvement in every play makes it important for them to connect with their teammates. Ganesharatnam said he was “happy to see” them improve upon against Boston College.

“Our hitters were putting the ball away, and even if they weren’t, they were putting us in opportunities to make another play after that,” Hoffman said. “I think everyone was on the same page.”