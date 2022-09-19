Rep. Liz Cheney to speak at Syracuse University on Oct. 3

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) will speak at Syracuse University Oct. 3 in the National Veterans Resource Center.

The Maxwell School of Citizenship and Civic Engagement is hosting the event, which is open to SU faculty, staff and students. The school will release ticketing information soon on the event page.

Cheney has represented Wyoming since 2017. She is also the vice-chair for the House of Representatives’ committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The congresswoman has been vocal about the investigation into the insurrection, saying the event was a threat to democracy in the U.S.

In February 2022, the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for their work on the committee. They are the only two Republicans serving on the committee.

Cheney was one of ten Republicans in Congress to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Of the 10, four have retired and six ran for re-election. Only two won their primary elections.

Cheney was one of the four Republicans to lose. Harriet Hageman, an attorney supported by Trump, won the primary nomination for Wyoming’s sole seat in the House of Representatives. Cheney’s term will end in January.

After losing the primary election, Cheney converted her campaign into a political action committee called The Great Task. The PAC has spent just over $1.1 million, all of which has gone to either Cheney or Cowboy PAC, Cheney’s leadership PAC.

In the past, SU has hosted Representatives Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and John Katko (R-N.Y.). Katko, who also voted to impeach Trump for the insurrection in January 2021, will retire after his current term ends in January.