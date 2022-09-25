Put on your dancing shoes, competitive spirit at Syracuse events this week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Undergrad Nights: Board Games and Special Collections

Hosted by the iSchool’s Information Literacy Scholars, Undergrad Nights are aimed at introducing students to the resources and opportunities at SU libraries. The event also provides de-stressing activities and snacks. The event will be on Monday in the lower level of Bird Library from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

D&D 101

The LGBTQ Resource center will host a basics of Dungeons and Dragons lesson ahead of their IdentiD&D program. Attendees will learn about characters, dice and the standard rules about the game. The event will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in room 132 at Schine Student Center.

Rhythmic Connections: Community Drumming

Join Jimbo Talbot of Drum Quest for a night of community drumming — an event known for creative musical expression, personal wellness and spontaneous connection with those around you. The event will be from 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday in 044 Exercise Room 2 at the Barnes Center at the Arch.

Brain Freeze ‘N Lawn Games

Soak in the last of summer on the lawn between Ernie Davis and DellPlain Hall with snow cones and lawn games! The event will be from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Dr. Cerri Banks Memorial Book Giveaway

The School of Education is hosting a book giveaway in honor of the late Cerri Banks, a three-time SU alumna, vice president for the student experience and chair of School of Education Board of Visitors. Attendees can learn about Banks’ impact on the school, and the many books she kept in her collection. Visitors can even take a few of them home. The event will take place Thursday at Sharon Haines Jacquet Education Commons in Huntington Hall from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Empty Bowls

Empty Bowls is an annual event that aims to raise awareness of world hunger and organizations that support people who can’t afford food by selling locally-made ceramic bowls. Those who donate to the Interreligious Food Consortium will receive a meal of soup and bread from local restaurants. Empty Bowls will be at the Nancy Cantor Warehouse from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.



Challenge Course Zipline

Take advantage of the weather with a ride on the South Campus’s zipline. Closed toed shoes or boots are required to participate in this event, which will be on Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday Night Salsa at Epicuse

Shake off those rainy day blues with some salsa dancing. Epicuse in Downtown Syracuse is hosting free salsa dancing lessons open to the public every Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The first two hours will include dancing lessons and the last hour will be an informal Latin dance social.

Confetti Mountain Watercolors

Paintings from Katie Turner’s “Confetti Mountain” will be on display in Betts Branch Library starting Monday, Sept. 26. Her paintings are an abstract approach to landscape work, and her inspiration mostly comes from the Adirondack Mountains. The display will be up at the library until Oct. 31.