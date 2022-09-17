Observations from SU’s 32-29 win over Purdue: Covering Charlie Jones, Shrader airing it out

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s first two matchups of the season followed similar scripts. The Orange jumped out to a quick lead, then built on it while the defense kept their opposition at bay.

Saturday’s matchup against Purdue flipped to the next page. SU took an early lead, but it was repeatedly tested by the Boilermakers’ spread offense. In total, there were seven lead changes. But Oronde Gadsden II’s second touchdown of the night with seven seconds left in the game gave Syracuse the final advantage.

Here are some observations from Syracuse’s 32-29 win over Purdue:

Charlie horse

Receiver Charlie Jones, who originally played at the University of Buffalo before three seasons with Big Ten West rival Iowa, transferred to Purdue prior to the 2022 season. He’s been a key target for quarterback Aidan O’Connell and now has 474 receiving yards and five touchdowns this season.

Throughout Saturday’s matchup, Jones was covered by Garrett Williams, repeatedly facing each other one-on-one near the sideline. Jones was a step ahead sometimes on Williams, using the separation to make a tight catch in the corner on Purdue’s third drive.

On a 3rd-and-8 three plays later, O’Connell looked for Jones again. The receiver sprinted down the right sideline, cutting back as Williams backpedaled behind him. Both players jumped toward O’Connell’s pass, but Jones snagged it first, falling to the ground to pick up the first down.

O’Connell passed for 179 yards in the first half and the Boilermakers struck when it was most necessary in the second half. Following Isaiah Jones’ touchdown at the end of the third, Purdue drove down to the red zone.

O’Connell fled to his right on a third-and-long and Jones mirrored his quarterback’s movement by cutting to the sideline. He pushed Williams a little bit, diving the turf to make the grab and move the chains for Purdue. Ja’Had Carter made a timely breakup on a sure touchdown pass, but Durham was left wide open in the middle of the end zone to give Purdue its second touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, Jones made two deep grabs over Williams. The first resulted in a touchdown, quickly answering back from Caleb Okechukwu’s pick-six. But the Boilermakers couldn’t capitalize on the latter, missing a 41-yard field goal.

Air it out

Syracuse wanted to replicate Purdue’s success, but Shrader rarely let go of the ball throughout the first half. The Orange’s halftime adjustments were apparent as Shrader finally stayed in the pocket on first down. He was sacked before his third down pass tipped at the second level.

Shrader found his rhythm a few drives later, leading the Orange on a 16-play drive, taking almost seven minutes off the clock. It ended with Shrader lofting the ball to Isaiah Jones after he found Oronde Gadsden II uncovered in the middle of the field.

Gadsden II was left open again after motioning to the left side of the field on a fourth down attempt. He caught the ball in the flat and quickly tiptoed down the sideline and into the end zone, making the game-sealing touchdown grab just before the clock expired. With the game-winning pass, Shrader finished the day going 13-of-29 with 181 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Run Shrader Run

Garrett Shrader was impatient throughout all of Saturday’s game. He rarely stayed in the pocket, turning his attention downfield for a possible receiver before quickly moving on to his next option — run.

For as long as he’s been the Orange’s starter, this method has worked. He’s passed more in the Orange’s revamped offense, tossing five touchdowns in Syracuse’s first two games. But the other option is always there, and it was necessary after SU’s first drive finished empty.

Before Andre Szmyt’s 50-yard field goal put Syracuse on the board first, Shrader opened the nine-play drive with three straight running plays. It started with a read option, which Shrader took down the middle, spinning to avoid one defender and pick up seven yards. He looked deep next, but he immediately took off and slid for the first down.

On the final dash, Shrader faked the ball to Tucker. His jersey was pulled from the back after he took off, but Shrader flipped head first to pick up the first down at the 33-yard line.

In the second quarter, Shrader continued to spin, avoid jersey tugs and take big hits. He had to be attended by Syracuse’s training staff after multiple Purdue defenders suffocated him on a rush, but he promptly came back.

Shrader ran on four out of six plays during Syracuse’s last drive of the first half. The one time he tried to throw, Shrader was quickly cracked. The play was ruled a fumble before the call was reversed.

Third and short

Similar to Syracuse’s offense, Purdue repeatedly sent its receivers, tight ends and running backs motioning across the field before each snap. It did the same on most third downs, keeping the Orange’s defense on their toes for much of the first half.

Three plays into its first drive, Purdue was faced with a 3rd-and-1. O’Connell was forced to use a silent count because of the noise in the JMA Dome, clapping to try and get his center’s attention. The snap came in well after Jones motioned to the right side of the field, but the Boilermakers still picked up the first down with Dylan Downing running the ball up the middle.

Purdue continued to struggle to get the play call from the sideline on third down, taking up most of the play clock on another 3rd-and-short four plays later. O’Connell signaled for the same motion before the snap, faking the handoff to shift the Orange’s focus to the right side of the field. Tight end Payne Durham quickly ran out to his left, turning his right shoulder to face O’Connell, who delivered the ball to him after a few shuffles.

Syracuse halted Purdue in the red zone, cashing in on Szmyt’s field goal. Durham made another timely catch on a 3rd-and-4 during the Boilermakers next drive, motioning into the slot position on the right side. This time, Purdue got on the board shortly after.

One last note: Unsuccessful trickery

Syracuse tried to be clever twice in the first half, running a “Philly Special” type play before a flea flicker to begin its fourth drive. But the Orange only fooled themselves. LeQuint Allen overthrew a wide open Garrett Shrader on the toss reverse throwback. Then, Sean Tucker almost misfired his toss on the flea flicker back to Shrader, and the ball was picked off by Reese Taylor near midfield.

A pass interference was called on the latter play, allowing the Orange to march into the red zone for the first time. But Szmyt missed from 41 yards, leaving Purdue’s lead at six in the second quarter.