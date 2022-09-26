Lokhmanchuk, Shemanova raise awareness for Ukraine at ACC home opener

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

During starting lineup introductions, Viktoriia Lokhmanchuk burst off the bench draped in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag. She stood arm-in-arm with her teammates as she watched outside hitter Polina Shemanova sing the national anthem.

On Wednesday night against Boston College, Syracuse held “Support Ukraine Night” to show its support for Lokhmanchuk and SU students from Ukraine, as the country defends itself from Russia. The invasion has caused 5,800 deaths and has displaced 12 million Ukrainian citizens. Lokhmanchuk still has family living in Ukraine’s southeastern region.

Shemanova, who is from St. Petersburg, Russia, felt compelled to support Lokhmanchuk, one of her closest friends on the team, as she worried everyday about her family.

Shemanova talked to her teammates about dedicating one of their home games to Ukraine and raising awareness about the war. They revealed the plan to the coaches, who helped them organize the event along with Taras Colopelnic, the president of the Ukrainian Club at Syracuse.

Colopelnic tabled in the front of the Women’s Building gym with posters that informed how the war on Ukraine heavily impacted education and sports. Nearly 3,000 facilities have been damaged or destroyed since the war started.

Throughout the five-set win over the Eagles, the in-game point celebrations carried more weight and emotion than normal.

Polina Shemanova and Viktoriia Lokhmanchuk discuss their friendship as teammates on the Syracuse volleyball team while their home countries are at war in Ukraine. (via :tv: @ACCNetwork) pic.twitter.com/6vNoRSXwKA — Syracuse Volleyball (@CuseVB) September 22, 2022

“The celebrations played a huge part. When you score a point and you see how people around you support you, it helps,” Lokhmanchuk said. “The same goes for the other players’ teammates, when they score, you give everything to that person emotionally.”

Sheamova led the celebrations frequently, yelling after an important spike or block, and said she had motivation to “win the game for Ukraine.”

Lokhmanchuk and Shemanova combined for 30 of Syracuse’s 54 kills against Boston College.

“At the end of the day, it all comes down to speaking the truth and believing it,” Shemaova said of the event. “You have to be nice to everyone, and just understand what’s going on in the world and give as much support as you can. That’s what it comes down to.”

For Lokhmanchuk, she felt that she needed to represent her country in a time of need.

“I wasn’t nervous but it’s something you’re more responsible for because you’re playing for your country,” Lokhmanchuk said. “But I’m so glad how the game turned out and we were able to get the win.”

In his first season as head coach, Bakeer Ganesharatnam has been preaching togetherness. He found that Wednesday night was an example of the team’s growth.

“We have a player from Ukraine and Russia, and they’re really good friends, and they’re working together,” Ganesharatnam said. “Those two individuals show the beauty of sports, it brings people together. They showed it doesn’t matter where you’re from.”