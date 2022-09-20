Levonte Johnson and Russell Shealy named ACC Players of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

No. 3 Syracuse swept the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week awards this week. Levonte Johnson was named Offensive Player of the Week and Russell Shealy was named Defensive Player of the Week. This is the first time Syracuse has taken both ACC awards, and Syracuse’s third player of the week award. Christian Curti won the season’s first Defensive Player of the Week.

Last week, the Orange beat Niagara 1-0 and knocked off the defending champions, then-No. 1 Clemson, 2-1. Syracuse is now 6-0-1 to start the year and ranked No. 3 in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.

Johnson was involved in all three SU goals and scored the game-winning goals in both matches. On Monday, he was named College Soccer News Player of the Week. After transferring to SU this season, Johnson’s three goals and nine points lead the Orange.

Shealy kept his fourth clean sheet of the year against Niagara and tied a career-high with six saves at Clemson. After sharing his role with Lucas Daunhauer last season, Shealy has started six of SU’s seven matches this year and only allowed two goals. His .333 goals against average is tied for sixth in the nation.