La Casita celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘Once Upon A Time’ exhibit

Tere Paniagua has always been invested in her community. As the Director of Cultural Engagement at La Casita Cultural Center, Paniagua said events and exhibitions, like the new “Once Upon a Time” exhibition, help the center become more present in that same community.

“Everything that we do here engages with the community in a very active way,” said Paniagua.

On Friday, La Casita unveiled its annual art exhibit in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. The theme of the exhibit was focused around the beauty of childhood and creativity, with many of the art pieces revolving around toys and storytelling.

The smell of delicious Puerto Rican food filled the air while families entered a gallery of artwork. Many stood in awe of the beautiful collections that were being showcased — each piece held a backstory or message with a different impact.

This year’s exhibit, entitled “Once Upon A Time,” featured artists Mátias Roth, Dashel Hernandez, Rochele Royster, Liliana Porter and Ana Tiscornia.

The exhibit was set up in sections, each featuring one artist’s work. Each collection of art had its own distinct character, but all had the underlying theme of youth and imagination.

The first piece of art was a mural that depicted childhood toys, including a game of Uno, a rubix cube and a few stuffed animals. Abisay Puentes painted the piece with the help of children from La Casita in recognition of the creativity of childhood.

Another art exhibition, arranged by doll collectors from La Casita, was a lit-up stage that showcased dolls of various shapes and sizes, inspired by elements of Hispanic cultures. Roth’s work was an array of photos of childhood toys, in the form of glass trinkets and stuffed animals.

Royster, who is an assistant professor in the Department of Creative Art Therapy in the College of Visual and Performing Arts, created one of the art pieces, entitled “Dolls 4 Peace.”

The piece is dedicated to children who have been killed by gun violence in the south side of Chicago, with the intention of creating a sense of healing for those who have lost a loved one due to gun violence, according to a website dedicated to the art. In response to such gun violence, communities in Chicago banded together to make 1,405 dolls that now memorialize the lives that were lost.

Paniagua explained that the gallery has allowed members of the SU community to showcase and embrace their history and culture.

“We are trying to integrate practices from these disciplines that could enhance what these programs bring to our kids. Yes, they are toys, but toys are things that can spark imagination and creativity,” said Paniagua.

Artists use La Casita as a way to celebrate Latinx culture and community, which have been historically underrepresented, said Ana González, a third-year student double majoring in communications and rhetorical studies and women’s and gender studies.

“When you look at history in terms of Latinx culture there are a lot of events that happened in terms of independence, especially in October, and it is essential for them to be recognized, especially those who live in the US and Syracuse,” González said. “There are a lot of immigrants in this area, about 40 percent are Latino.”

Gonzáles said that art can play a large role in representation, particularly with people who do not have Hispanic identities.

“Art is one of those mediums that can touch people in many ways and it has an impact that is memorable for a lot of people so when it comes to celebrating Latinx and Hispanic culture,” González said. “I feel like art is one of those ways to communicate certain things to people that look from the outside in.”

Towards the end of the night, Upstate Minority Economic Alliance recognized La Casita for Hispanic Heritage Month and awarded Paniagua for her work.

Paniagua said that La Casita and organizations like it can help both educate and unite all members of the community through pieces of art, even those who are not Latinx or Hispanic.

“Art is a language where we all can be connected,” Paniagua said, “True art you can feel and understand what is being transmitted to you.”