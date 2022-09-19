Italian community gathers for 3 days of meatballs and music at Festa Italiana

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Bob Knapp, who has been coming to the Festa Italiana for the last ten years, gathered with his family around a folding table in downtown Syracuse this weekend. Atop the red and white checkered tablecloth were chicken riggies and Utica greens for Knapp and pasta for his kids.

“It’s a great place to come with my family. I used to come with my parents as a kid and now I’m bringing my two kids. It’s nice to have it come full circle,” Knapp said. “I see all my family and friends and people that I don’t normally see all right here.”

From Friday to Sunday, the streets in front of City Hall were closed to traffic and replaced by Syracuse’s 24th annual Festa Italiana. The Italian community spent the three-day event celebrating their culture with authentic food, live music, an outdoor mass, a meatball eating contest and a bocce tournament.

The streets were packed with people greeting each other with hugs, handshakes and kisses. Knapp said the feeling of community connection is what keeps him coming back year after year.

Like many community-oriented events, Festa Italiana suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, for Syracuse resident Larry Govendo, the event felt like a return to the vibrant, lively atmosphere of past Festa Italianas.

For Govendo, the festival is a highly anticipated event that marks the end of summer and is one of the last times all of his friends are together for the year.

“The way I think of it is, I see my friends for the last time before winter hits,” he said. “We come from an Italian American family so I see all my Italian friends down here and then winter hits and (I) don’t see them again for six months.”

The central piece of the Festa Italiana for many people was sharing a meal with friends and family. Each of the 12 food vendors had long lines, many wrapping around the tents. As people waited, they talked to the people next to them — some strangers, some old friends. Popular vendors included local restaurants like Vito’s Ristorante, Pascarella’s Bakery & Catering and Avicolli’s Italian Restaurant.

Even with full bellies, festival attendees hit the dance floor. On Friday night the Prime Time Horns played a 2 1/2-hour setlist of classic tunes and modern hits. The band brought the audience to their feet as people of all ages danced to the music.

As the food vendors packed up their stands for the night, the music continued to fill the square. The Prime Time Horns serenaded the crowd as people left the festival.

Alexandra DiStefano used to come to the Festa Italiana every year growing up but came back this year for the first time since the pandemic. This year, she brought her friend, Alexandra Samuels, who had never been to the festival before to introduce her to its lively culture.

“It’s great to celebrate being Italian and being around our food and everything like that, and it is nice to have something fun to do, especially coming out of COVID,” DiStefano said.