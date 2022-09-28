Your guide to Syracuse University homecoming weekend

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

This week is homecoming week, or as it’s called at SU, Orange Central. As Wagner College football comes to face off with The Orange this weekend, SU welcomes alumni back to campus to celebrate and reminisce on their college years. Check out a few of many events the university has planned for the weekend.

For prices, “Early Orange” refers to those who registered for Orange Central ahead of time, and “Generation Orange” refers to alumni who have graduated in the last ten years. For further information on any of these events, visit the Orange Central website.

Senior Alumni Brunch

Celebrate the graduating classes of 1962 and 1972 at the Senior Alumni Brunch. Held at Drumlins Country Club, the event welcomes both alumni and current students to enjoy a meal, flip through old yearbooks and pose with Otto the Orange.

The Senior Alumni Brunch is $30, with special prices for Early Orange ($25) and those under the age of 21 ($10). The event will go from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m on Friday.

Meet the Curator

View the “Student Voices in Print” exhibition and meet Meg Mason, the archivist behind the curation. The exhibit is full of student contributions — articles, poetry, fiction, illustrations, cartoons and more. Mason will be available for background information and questions about the exhibit.

The event will be held at Bird Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and is free to attend.

Back in the Classroom events

Orange Central will host a series of classroom-setting lectures, highlighting anything from alumni successes to post-graduating opportunities.

“Broadway Bound” with Ben Holtzman and Sammy Lopez, held in Sims Hall Room 123, will unpack the story and writing process behind their play, “How to Dance in Ohio.” “Connecting Indoor Air Quality to Health Safety,” held in Life Sciences Building Room 001, will feature Jensen Zhang and Bing Dong as they discuss their strategies, limitations and approaches to improving air quality indoors. And “Career Connections: Students and Alumni,” held in Room 500 of the Hall of Languages, will explore how to navigate career resources and opportunities.

There will be two sessions on Friday, each lasting 45 minutes. The first session will start at 2 p.m. and the second at 3:15 p.m. Learn about more Back in the Classroom events on their site.

Non-Traditional Careers: A Journey from SU Architecture to Hollywood

Hear the story of SU alumnus Brad Rubin, who graduated in 2005 with a Bachelor’s degree in architecture. While he began his professional career in a traditional architecture firm, he now works as an art director on various Hollywood productions, including “The Mandalorian,” “A Star is Born” and “Ghostbusters.”

The event will take place in Slocum Auditorium (Room 214) from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and is free to attend.

‘Cuse Connections Social

This celebration is geared toward those who got involved during their years at SU — Greek life, the SU Art Museum, the LGBTQ Resource Center, SU Bands and media outlets, to name a few. Network with alumni, staff and current students, enjoy a bit of food and participate in giveaways.

The event will occur on Friday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and costs $10 to attend.

Celebrating Shabbat Dinner with the Syracuse Hillel Community

Following the student-led Shabbat service at 5:30 p.m., celebrate the Jewish community at SU with a kosher dinner and connect with alumni and current students.

The event will be held at Winnick Hillel Center for Jewish Life, and will occur from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

‘Cuse Cookout

Head to the Shaw Quadrangle for a cookout. In addition to traditional cookout foods, the event will feature a balloon art, a photo booth and caricatures. Designated tables will host alumni in reunion years.

The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. Regular admission is $25, with exceptions to Early Orange ($20), Generation Orange ($15) and those under 21 years old ($10).

Syracuse University Alumni Awards Celebration

Celebrate the accomplishments of SU alumni this Friday. Hosted at the National Veterans Resource Center in the Daniel & Gayle D’Aniello Building, the celebration will recognize recipients of four awards.

The George Arents Award recognizes alumni who are either trailblazers or leaders in their area of work, and is considered the university’s highest honor. The Melvin A. Eggers Senior Alumni Award is awarded to senior alumni who display exceptional loyalty and service. The Military/Veteran Alumni Award goes to alumni who have shown extraordinary service and achievement, either during their time in the military or in careers they built after their service. Lastly, the Generation Orange Award is presented to alumni who have graduated in the last 10 years and have made dramatic contributions to both the university and their respective communities.

The Syracuse University Alumni Awards Celebration will adhere to a cocktail-attire dress code. The event will occur on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with the awards ceremony starting at 7:30 p.m. Regular admission is $70, with exceptions for Early Orange ($60) and Generation Orange ($40).

Stargazing

Graduate students from the Department of Physics will host stargazing tours at the Holden Observatory. Take advantage of the rare chance to look at the night sky through the 1887 telescope.

Tours will be held every 20 minutes on Friday between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and the event is conditional on good weather. Admission is free to all.

Orange Central Tailgate

Get game-ready at the Orange Central Tailgate, where there will be giveaways, food and photo opportunities. Catch Otto the Orange and the Marching Band before they head off to the SU vs. Wagner College football game.

The event will be held on the Quad under the Orange Central Tent from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Regular admission is $25, with exceptions for Early Orange ($20), Generation Orange ($15) and those under 21 years old ($10).

Syracuse University v. Wagner College

Head to the JMA Wireless Dome to support the SU football team as they take on Wagner College. There will be special sections for alumni in the 60th reunion, 50th reunion, Generation Orange, 1980s graduates, 1990s graduates and the general Syracuse University Orange Family.

The game starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday and admission is $18.