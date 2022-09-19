Top Stories
A moment in time: snapshots of 5 strangers for Sit With a Stranger Day
Even though talking to strangers can be stressful, they can reveal interesting and unique stories. National Sit With a Stranger Day was on Sept. 16, and there were plenty of strangers to talk to around Syracuse. Read more »
Segregation in Syracuse’s school system needs to be acknowledged
While the governing body of Syracuse is not deliberately discriminating against Black communities living in low-income areas, the division resulting from the I-81 highway and the city’s lack of attention on the issue has caused segregation in schools even now. Read more »
Banned Book Week 2022 opens conversations around free speech, censorship in literature
Sept. 18-24 marks the national recognition of Banned Book Week, which has occurred since 1982, and examines topics of censorship and representation. Read more »