First Year Players celebrates its 30th anniversary, announces annual musical

Last Sunday, the Spaghetti Warehouse was filled with members of the First Year Players club, eating Italian cuisine and awaiting the announcement of this year’s production.

At the start of the evening, four shows were in the running for the organization’s 2023 musical — “Pippin,” “Disaster,” “Chicago” and “Bright Star.” Slowly, staff members eliminated the options through games and performances, and around 8 p.m., the final drumroll began. The room lit up with smiles from the students, who get to find their “corner of the sky” this spring with the FYP production of “Pippin.”

“Pippin is such an interesting show. It’s one that everyone seems to know of but no one knows anything about,” said Kathryn Stathakis, a junior, third-year club member and PR director for FYP. “It’s so creatively ambiguous that it can really be taken in any direction.”

FYP, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is a student-run club open to SU and SUNY ESF students who are non-performing theater majors. Upperclassmen staff organize the show in the fall semester, and hold auditions in the spring for first year and transfer students. This year’s performance is set to open in early April.

“Pippin” follows the story of a young prince, Pippin, who is the heir to the Frankish throne, and is on a journey of self-discovery and purpose. To find direction, Pippin enlists in the ongoing war, flees to the countryside and starts a revolution. Throughout his endeavors, he attempts to become loved by all, but fails.

Pippin is finally left with nothing until Catherine, a farmer and widow, finds him on the side of the road. His days spent with Catherine and her son, Theo, fulfill him more than any of his other ventures. In the end, Pippin realizes that his purpose can be found through ordinary life.

Eliana Koenigsberg, a senior and the choreographer for this year’s musical, started in FYP during her freshman year, in the production of “9 to 5.” She’s thrilled about the upcoming performance, especially since it’s choreography is Fosse style, a unique type of jazz dancing.

“It is such an exciting dance show, and it is so open-ended, which leaves room for us to do some really cool things,” Koenigsberg said.

On top of the endless creative opportunities, the musical also explores themes such as identity, purpose and community.

“It’s a story about trying to find where exactly you belong, and I think that resonates with college students,” Stathakis said.

Many members said they found a strong community among FYP. Koenigsberg said she found some of her best friends while working on past productions, and described the club as a safe haven.

“(FYP) gave me somewhere where I can always go and (where) people I can always rely on to make me feel safe and loved,” she said.

Alexis Taliento, a junior and third-year member, recognized the strong sense of family and community within the organization. She said that FYP made her feel more connected and involved in the Syracuse community, and allowed her to pursue passions outside of her major.

Similarly, Stathakis said her FYP castmates and friends always transform her mood for the better. The program both relieves her stress and has pushed her to grow personally, she said.

“This organization changes you in the best way possible and pushes you to become a better, more authentic version of yourself,” Stathakis said.

The night ended as members took final photos in front of the FYP backdrop at the front restaurant. The crowd was left with the famous Pippin line, “we’ve got magic to do,” and attendees erupted with applause.

“If you are on the fence about joining (FYP), I cannot stress this enough — Take this opportunity,” Stathakis said.