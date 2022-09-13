Celebrate Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month at SU with these 8 events

This Thursday marks the beginning of Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month. Syracuse University’s Office of Multicultural Affairs will host eight events throughout the next 30 days, aimed at starting conversations, bringing people together and celebrating the history and culture behind Latinx and Hispanic groups.

Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month Opening Ceremony

The Office of Multicultural Affairs will host the Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month Opening Ceremony on September 15. Open to members of the campus community, the event will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Schine Student Center Atrium.

ONCE UPON A TIME… A Toy Show, Opening at La Casita Cultural Center

In honor of Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month, La Casita will unveil a new exhibit, “ONCE UPON A TIME… A Toy Show” on September 16. Featured artists include Matías Roth, Dashel Hernández, Rochele Royster, Abisay Puentes, Liliana Porter and Ana Tiscornia. The opening will last from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Café con Leche: What is Latinx?

The Office of Multicultural Affairs will host a discussion on the history and meaning behind being Latinx. This talk is part of the Café con Leche series, which aims to spark discourse between students, organizations, faculty and other members of the SU community. The event will be held on September 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 119 Euclid.

Torneo de Fútbol

The Barnes Center and the Office of Multicultural Affairs will collaborate to host Torneo de Fútbol, a soccer tournament in honor of Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month. The first 75 people to register — via IMLeagues — will receive a free T-shirt. The deadline to register is September 19. The event will occur at the Womens’ Building Field, weather permitting, from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on September 24.

Café con Leche: Celebrating the First-Generation College Student Experience

Another installment of the Café con Leche series, this event will feature Saul Flores, a first-generation college student. Flores will talk about his experience within this identity at the Peter Graham Scholarly Commons (room 114) in Bird Library. The event will be held on September 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Café con Leche: Queer and Latinx

This event, also part of the Café con Leche series, will tackle the intersectionality between queerness and Latinidad. This discussion will be held in room 132 of the Schine Student Center on October 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fiesta Latina

Head to Schine Underground for Latinx food, student performances and live entertainment at Fiesta Latina! Entry is free for anyone with a valid SU or SUNY ESF identification card, and is $5 for the general public. The event will be held on October 7 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month and Fourth Annual LGBTQ+ History Month Potash Keynote: Paola Ramos

The Office of Multicultural Affairs and the LGBTQ Resource Center will host LGBTQ+ History Month Potash Keynote and Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month Keynote, which will spotlight journalist Paula Ramos. An author, EMMY award winner and Latinx advocate, Ramos aims to give a platform to voices in marginalized communities, diminish prejudice and preconceptions and inspire people towards civic engagement. The event will include a Q&A, and will be held in the Joyce Hergenhan Auditorium on October 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.